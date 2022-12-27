Pictures show brave swimmers taking part in Christmas Day swim at Lough Arrow in County Sligo

Participants braved the cold and rain to take part in the Lough Arrow Christmas Day Swim for charity.

It was wet and cold but that didn’t stop the dozens of brave swimmers who took to Lough Arrow in County Sligo on Christmas day to raise funds for a cancer charity.

The Lough Arrow Christmas Day Swim has proven to be a popular annual fundraiser for North West Hospice. Much needed funds have been raised over the last 22 years, well over €200,000. This year was one of the wettest on the shore but this did not dampen spirits as almost 100 swimmers took the dip. The committee would like to thank all the brave swimmers, helpers and all the people who donated online and came to support on the day.

All donations can be made to any committee member of online link available on Lough Arrow Christmas Day Swim facebook page.