Pictures show all the fun of a seasonal pantomime in Ballymote

The Corran players brought down the curtain on Sunday night on a wonderful three days of performances of their Christmas pantomime, The Little Mermaid.
Tickets for the show were sold out well in advance of the five performances which were filled with fun and laughter from Friday night through to Sunday night.
“The buzz around the Art Deco was special and something that we will remember forever. We hope to see ye all again, Same time same place next year,” said Corran Players.
