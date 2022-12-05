Pictures show all the fun of a seasonal pantomime in Ballymote

Danny Leonard as Dame Pattie Oceantop in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Lucy Foley as Johnny in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Pat Hough as Popeye in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Danny Clarke as Prince Harry in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Some younger participants in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Sandra Quinn as King Triton in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Mark irwin as Crusty in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Pauline Leonard as Ursula in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Emily O'Connor and Jacki Droughton as the Baywatch Lifegaurds with Danny Clake as Prince Harry in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

(L-R), Helen Haran, Eimear Mulvey and Chloe Scanlon in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Sinead Healy as Muriel in the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

Danny Leonard as Dame Pattie Oceantop with lucky members of the audience IN the Corran Players production of The Little Mermaid in the Art Deco Theatre, Ballymote, last Saturday.

The Corran players brought down the curtain on Sunday night on a wonderful three days of performances of their Christmas pantomime, The Little Mermaid.

Tickets for the show were sold out well in advance of the five performances which were filled with fun and laughter from Friday night through to Sunday night.

“The buzz around the Art Deco was special and something that we will remember forever. We hope to see ye all again, Same time same place next year,” said Corran Players.

