Margaret O'Connor, Susan Harvey, Deirdre Staunton, Angela McGuire and Olivia Grady performed in Calendar Girls at the Hawk's Well. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Aoife smith, Mary Banks-Smith and Mary Kilfeather attended Calendar Girls at the Hawk's Well. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Ann Dunnigan, Mary Wilson, Martina McGarrell and Maura Cunningham attended Calendar Girls at the Hawk's Well. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Niamh Manly, Elane O'Hara, Deirdre Norton and Niamh Finnaly-Gonnelly performed in Calendar Girls at the Hawk's Well. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group's 'Calendar Girls' at the Hawk's Well Theatre. Pics: Donal Hackett.

Calry Drama Group this week enjoyed a sold out run at the Hawk’s Well Theatre with their production of Calendar Girls.

The show has been receiving rave reviews from audiences.

Proceeds go to the Irish Lung Cancer Community.

The Sligo Champion photographer Donal Hackett was there to capture Thursday night’s show.

Check out next week’s The Sligo Champion to see the full gallery.