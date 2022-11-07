Sligo

Photos show the welcome return of Sligo’s Fiddler of Dooney competition

Fiddler of Dooney Senior Prizewinners 1st; Caoimhe Flannery, Rockchapel, Co. Cork; (centre) 2nd; Ademar O&rsquo;Connor, Edenderry CCÉ, Co Offaly (right), 3rd; Úna Mc Glinchey, Fintana, Co. Tyrone. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Ray and Kathleen Murphy, parents of the late Ashling Murphy, presented a CCÉ scholarship to Scoil Éigse 2023 to Séanna Donohoe (Co. Longford). Pic: Donal Hackett.

Sligo Town CCÉ, Adjudicators and the Junior Winners. Back row; Maria McLoughlin, Dr. Margaret Connolly, Joyce Enright, Lydia Warnock, James Duggan, Declan Bree, John Scott, Martin Enright. Front row; Verona Ryan, Clodagh Crowley (3rd), Meadhbh Ní Chathasaigh (1st) Máiréad Ó Brien (2nd) &amp; Rita Needham. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Junior Winner, Meadhbh Nóí Chathasaigh, Co Cork. Pic: Declan Courell.

Fiddler of Dooney: Adjudicators Lydia Warnock, Cathaoirleach Cllr Michael Clarke, Caoimhe Flannery, (Prize Winner) adjudicator James Duggan. Pic: Donal Hackett.

Fiddler of Dooney: 1st: Caoimhe Flannery, Rockchapel, Co. Cork. Pic: Donal Hackett.

The Fiddler of Dooney competition was held over the weekend in the Methodist Church, Wine St, with the Senior competitions taking place on Sunday, while the Juniors were on Saturday.

On each day, competitors represented all four provinces and one from the U.S.

One very special moment was when the parents of the late Ashling Murphy presented a CCÉ scholarship to Scoil Éigse 2023 to Séanna Donohoe (Co. Longford). Ray & Kathleen Murphy travelled to Sligo on Saturday for the Fiddler of Dooney Junior Competition.

It was a double win for Co. Cork as both the Senior and Junior Winners were from the Rebel County. Caoimhe Flannery, Rockchapel, Co. Cork won the Senior competition, while the Junior winner was Meadhbh Nóí Chathasaigh, also from Co Cork.

Due to the pandemic, the competition hadn’t taken place since Clare Anne Kearns, an Offaly native with Sooey roots, won the title in 2019.

The 2022 plaque has been designed by ceramicist Tom Callery.

