Perceived lack of police presence a concern for the people of North Sligo

Low levels of recruitment and a perceived lack of police presence is a concern for the people of Grange and North Sligo.

This was a main topic of discussion at a community meeting held by An Garda Síochána at St Molaise Gaels GAA Clubhouse in Grange on Tuesday, December 6.

This was the second in a series of three meetings where gardaí invited members of the public to voice their concerns and provide feedback as they develop their community policing plans for 2023.

The meeting was led by Superintendent for Sligo/Leitrim Mandy Gaynor, Sergeant Martin McHale, Sergeant Cara Kiernan, Sergeant Terry McMahon, Garda Pat Gallagher, and Garda Cian O’Brien.

Superintendent Gaynor stated that in terms of crime figures North Sligo is relatively low and that the main issues they tend to receive from the public in this region of Sligo relate to safety concerns on the road and speeding issues on the busy N15 road.

While there are several main pillars in the overall national policing plan, the goal of this meeting is to address local concerns and strengthen local engagement between the police force and the community.

Sgt Terry McMahon stated that he and five other members of An Garda Síochána cover the entire region of North Sligo and several members of the public questioned if this was enough and took concern with the fact that the local station in Grange was often unmanned.

“It is a huge area to cover and it’s hard to know everyone in the community but we find through community alter groups, our local clergy, our policing political representatives and the good natured people in the community we are guided to those who need our assistance,” Sgt McMahon said.

“What’s important to us is your safety and we do regular patrols of all the roads and try to get a patrol car to every part of our community on a daily basis to be a presence and liaison with Sligo so we know what’s happening. We want to keep one step ahead of crime levels in North Sligo and give the public a sense of peace.”

A major issue of concern in the area is the potential for accidents on the busy N15, particularly at school drop off and collection times as there are five schools situated along this national route.

“We have regular patrols and checkpoints and we try to be present at drop off times. Cliffoney National School have been shouting the loudest as they have no designated drop off point, public representatives are working on that and hopefully a solution can be found.

“It’s amazing how when people see the gardaí on the street how it stops speed.”

However, is it not just the speed of traffic on the road main that residents wanted to address, one member of the community stated that they live at the back Church of St James in Grange and that the parking situation is very haphazard.

“There is going to be an emergency and people won’t be able to get onto the main road because of the way people park. There are doctors who live on this road so you can only imagine what it’s like at school time,” she told the gardaí.

Superintendent Gaynor highlighted the importance of community engagement when it comes to solving issues such as these, she told those in attendance they were ‘the eyes and ears of the community, stressing while it is not possible for the gardaí to be everywhere at once it is through members of the public informing them when issues arise that they can be solved in a timely matter.

Garda O’Brien conceded that a lot of issues they have been facing are a result of a lack of new gardaí and low recruitment numbers.

“We do have an issue with numbers but have to make do with what we have at the moment,” he said.

“Our job is to get as many people as out in high visibility patrolling to all areas of Sligo, however there are times when something major happens and we don’t have that extra flexibility we would have had three or four years ago.”

A Grange resident highlighted a recent incident in the village where a car broke down on the road and there was concern of a potential collision with another vehicle in the dark. She stated members of the community called the gardaí for assistance but the local police were in Sligo town covering a football match.

“This is not going to change in the next few months, new recruits are being trained and it will get better but there are times we can’t provide the level of response we would like,” Garda O’Brien said.

“It does not happen often and for the most part we have enough cover for the area, but it’s the same as in a hospital and you have to prioritise calls on the level of seriousness.”

The meeting was attended by local public representatives Cllr Marie Casserly, Cllr Thomas Healy, and Cllr Donal Gilroy.

Discussing the shortage of garda numbers, Cllr Gilroy spoke of members of the police, who due to required training, are unable to drive garda vehicles. He stated it is important there is an ongoing garda presence to provide ‘preventative policing’ and keep the crime levels in North Sligo at the low levels they currently stand.

“The fact of the matter is they are pulling out of our community to cover other communities. There are a lot of specialised units going on which are vital for certain things, but they shouldn’t be at the expense of basic policing,” he said.

Another topic of discussion was the need for garda engagement with the young people of North Sligo with a mother of three from the area highlighting the difficulties faced by teenagers in the area who ‘have nowhere to go’.

Superintendent Gaynor stated that there is massive engagement between An Garda Síochána and young people and that they work in conjunction with a large number of organisations to ensure they meet and provide guidance to young people on a regular basis.

However, she stated there is also a societal responsibility for the community to address these concerns with the gardaí providing assistance where appropriate.

“We play our part and society as a whole must take responsibility for the behaviours that are developing. We have school programmes and get engaged at different levels,” Superintendent Gaynor.

“I set up Foróige where I am from for four years and the gardaí came in and did presentations. It wasn’t their responsibility, but they will come in. When there are new housing estates let them get involved and be a part of it, encourage the kids to be interested.”

A Maugherow resident stated there is an issue with communication between gardaí and the community as it can often be difficult to get reach garda on the phone, she suggested that similar to in Britain civilians should be hired for front office positions and can help carrying admin duties while freeing up time for frontline gardaí.

Superintendent Gaynor stated that there is a civilian currently working in Sligo Garda Station but due to legislative issues the number of duties they can carry out is limited.

As treasurer of PRO of the Grange and District Community Alert, Cllr Casserly commended the provision of this policing strategy meeting and stated that this level of engagement is worthwhile and appreciated by all of the community.

She highlighted their community text alert scheme as a useful and vital service.