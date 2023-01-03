Pay doctors more to come to work in Sligo says leading medical practitioner Bill Tormey

A leading outspoken medical practitioner has called on the government to pay more to medical staff to entice them to work in Sligo University Hospital-amid what he terms as a serious shortage of personnel in certain sections of the hospital.

“Give them a special allowance for working in Sligo”, said Dr Bill Tormey.

And Dr Bill Tormey also recommends closer links between Sligo University Hospital and the local ATU as a means of recruiting more locally based medical personnel.

Dublin-based Dr Bill Tormey, who is editor-in-chief of “The Irish Journal of Medical Science”, has just published a new book entitled “Turbulence in Health and Social Care Ireland”.

Dr Tormey, who once stood for Labour in a General Election in 1997 and is a former Fine Gael councillor, adds that while there are many problems with the Irish medical system “we are still a lot better off than “naysayers would lead anyone to believe”.

The doctor whose speciality is Chemical Pathology and has served in Beaumont and Blanchardstown Hospital told The Sligo Champion that.

“This book is a photographic snapshot of the whole medical system at a point in time in 2022.

“I was trying to address two issues and that is that there is no perfect health system anywhere in the world.

“And in the 1980s, Arnold Relman, who was the then editor of the New England Journal, the number one medical journal in the world saying that the medical/industrial complex would take over as a consumer of GNP from the military/industrial complex.

“He was saying that medicine was getting so expensive and so comprehensive.

“And then I talked about Ireland being the eighth highest quality of life on earth.

“So, if you listen to the radio, a lot of the political parties in Opposition on this side of the border whinging about how this is a failed State.

“That is complete calumny of what is going on as we have a hugely successful State as it happens generally.

“The life expectancy for women in Ireland is 84 and its 81 for men according to the latest figures which is truly remarkable.

“That is spectacularly high and we area year and a bit ahead of the UK on this and the HSE has a better record than the NHS”.

He added:“Sligo University Hospital and Letterkenny (LUH) are the key medical centres in the north-west.

“This is a truncated region as it has a land border with Northern Ireland.

“The hospitals in Sligo and Letterkenny have a total waiting list of 45,000 people for assessment and treatment which is an increase of 12,300 from 2015.

“In patient and day care waiting lists have increased by 57 per cent.

He added: “The biggest problem in Sligo is that in 2021 there were no applicants for the position of Physician in General Medicine in Sligo University Hospital.

“There were no applications for a Clinical Neurophysiologist for SUH and no applications for two Child and Adolescent Psychiatrists in Sligo/Leitrim Mental Health Services”.

He added: “The HSE has spent €95m for agency staff in total in the latest yearly figures and that is up from €37m and the total bill for Sligo and Letterkenny is €9.1m which is ten per cent of the national staff.

“That is crazy”.

He added: “If you were running Sligo University Hospital, you would buy a hotel in Sligo and put all the medical patients that they can’t see in the hotel out of A and E.

“You would house them and then you would hire health assistants.

“The other point about it is that we live in a market economy.

“If the HSE administration cannot get takers for jobs in SUH, the obvious thing to do is to increase their pay.

“Give them a special allowance for living in Sligo.

“If the price is right, you will get more people to come here.

“It is a failed system and the idea of having one salary for everyone is bonkers because it does not work.

“There are 25-30 per cent of HSE approved posts are unfilled because they can’t get any takers.

“Because of their working conditions and a lot of them are young people who want to go away and because we don’t pay them enough.

“If they go into the private sector, they get paid a big chunk more and that is the point.

“So, the question is do we privatise the whole or increase the pay and it is a difficult problem.

“I am not in favour of privatisation and in areas where there is understaffing we should increase the pay.

“The other thing we should do is offer paid positions for people in ATU Sligo to go and study these subjects with guaranteed jobs and have their services for five years.

“In other words, if we pay for you to go to college, you work for the State for five years when you come out”.

He added: “The effect of not filling the posts of child psychiatrists in Sligo means there are years of waiting lists for various people with mental health disorder and it’s a huge problem.

“A lot of them will not get seen and they are supposed to have assessments in schools but there is nobody do it and it is only after Leaving Cert that they find they have a problem”.

“I am calling on the State to pay the medical staff that we need more money or else get out of the game altogether.

“I don’t want it privatised but I want the service for the people and bear in mind it is worse in England.

“In London the cost of living is so high that medical personnel get extra money for living in London.

“I am saying that there should be a subsidy paid for working in Sligo.

“I know Sligo and I have a very high regard for Sligo, and I think that is very unfair for the doctors there that are working there, are just so totally understaffed.

“They are overwhelmed by numbers of patients, and they hear politicians giving out about it and the politicians have the power to do something about it.

“The politicians have not been great here.”

Despite the crisis, Dr Tormey points out: “if the purpose of health services is to get people to live as well as they can and for as long as they can, this country has a huge success rate”.

“Sligo is not a basket case hospital. It is attached to Galway University Hospital and that should improve the situation.

“The pressure should be put on Sligo to provide courses for areas of deficiency in the professions associated with medicine like Occupational Therapy, Psychotherapists and all of these kinds of people and the universities are producing psychologists to beat the band but there is no senior psychologist around.

“And it is much cheaper to put up staff residences in Sligo than it is in Dublin where the price of building land is off the scale.

“If they haven’t got accommodation then build the bloody thing and if this was a war, we would build it in a flash”.