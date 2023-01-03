Sligo

Back to Independent.ie

| 12.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Pay doctors more to come to work in Sligo says leading medical practitioner Bill Tormey

Dr Bill Tormey has just wrote a book on the health service in Ireland including a chapter on Sligo University Hospital and tells Gerry McLaughlin of his ideas to improve the system

Sligo University Hospital Expand
Dr Bill Tormey Expand

Close

Sligo University Hospital

Sligo University Hospital

Dr Bill Tormey

Dr Bill Tormey

/

Sligo University Hospital

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

A leading outspoken medical practitioner has called on the government to pay more to medical staff to entice them to work in Sligo University Hospital-amid what he terms as a serious shortage of personnel in certain sections of the hospital.

Give them a special allowance for working in Sligo”, said Dr Bill Tormey.

Privacy