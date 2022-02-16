Patient care plans found to be inadequate at Sligo unit

The Mental Health Commission (MHC) has published inspection reports on four of the country’s inpatient mental health centres including the one in Sligo and found six high-risk non-compliances and eight moderate-risk non-compliances across all four units.

The Inspector of Mental Health Services, Dr Susan Finnerty, said that therapeutic services and programmes are an essential part of the road to recovery.

“It is concerning to find two centres receive high-risk non-compliances on the regulation with regard to therapeutic services,” she said.

“Residents need access to social work and occupational therapy as part of their treatment, and approved centres need to ensure multi-disciplinary teams are available to patients.”

The Chief Executive of the Mental Health Commission, John Farrelly, said many centres across the country have had to reduce resident numbers to facilitate COVID-19 social distancing and isolation measures and to facilitate one resident per room.

However, as we start to move back to normality, it is now time, he believes, to address the urgent need for suitable premises.

“The pandemic has highlighted a number of inadequacies in our mental health services, and we have learned that shared accommodation is not suitable for keeping people safe.

“It is critical that premises for mental health residents are of an appropriate standard. Shared accommodation, dormitory-style bedrooms, old unsuitable premises, and shared bathrooms are not suitable to meet the requirements for a modern, inpatient mental health service.”

The Adult Mental Health Unit at Sligo University Hospital is a purpose-built facility which opened in October 2020. Accommodation comprises of 25 single en suite bedrooms and there were 23 residents present at the time of the inspection.

The centre received an overall compliance rating of 88%, the same rating it received in 2020.

There were no conditions attached to the centre at the time of inspection.

The centre received two moderate and two high-risk non-compliances.

The centre received high-risk non compliances for the regulation on individual care planning and Part 4 of the Mental Health Act 2001, which relates to consent to treatment.

In relation to the high-risk rating for care planning, residents’ individual care plans inspected were found to be inadequate.

The centre was high-risk non-compliant with consent to treatment as one involuntary patient’s records did not document that the responsible consultant psychiatrist had assessed the patient’s capacity to consent to receive treatment.