Parts of Sligo affected by power cut this morning

There was another power outage in county Sligo on Tuesday morning. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Expand

Thousands of ESB customers in Sligo were without power on Tuesday morning as a result of a power cut.

The power outage appeared to mainly impact households in West Sligo, Ballisodare and Collooney.

Over 3,000 households were without power for a period on Tuesday morning.

It’s understood that power has been restored to most, if not all, of those who were impacted this morning.

This is the second large power outage in the county in recent weeks, after a power cut impacted most of the county just a couple of weeks ago.

