Sligo

Papal honour for County Sligo church sacristan Eugene Foley

Bishop Paul Dempsey presents Eugene Foley with the Benemerenti Medal at St. Brigid&rsquo;s Church, Ballisodare. Expand

Eugene Foley has been presented with the Benemerenti Medal by Bishop Paul Dempsey in recognition of his 40 years of service as sacristan in the Parish of Ballisodare.

The Papal honour was bestowed on Mr Foley at a recent Mass in St. Brigid’s Church, Corhownagh, Ballisodare. Members of Mr Foley’s family were present during the special presentation.

The Benemerenti Medal is awarded by the Pope to members of the clergy and laity for service to the Catholic Church. It was instituted by Pope Gregory XVI in 1832.

