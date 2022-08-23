Painting the beauty of Sligo from the town’s 400 year old green fort

Local artist, Keith McGrath and tutor, Jonathan Cassidy with Martina Butler of Sligo Tidy Towns and Green Fort Working Group and John Joe Rooney, Chairperson of the Forthill Community History Art and Men’s Group. Pics: Carl Brennan.

Artists were invited by Sligo Tidy Towns to capture their own scenes on canvas of, or from, Sligo’s Green Fort as one of this year’s Heritage Week events.

Ten intrepid artists, some local and others from further afield, were led on a tour of the fort’s many vistas by the well-known landscape artist and tutor, Jonathan Cassidy before each participant finally decided on their own painting location.

Members of the Forthill Men’s Art and History Group assisted with the event, carrying tables and offering encouragement to participants.Each of the artists was hugely impressed with the fort as an outdoor painting location and vowed to return there to paint many more times. All produced their own interpretations of some of the stunning views that they saw from the impressive earthen walls of this massive national monument located in Sligo town, on the grounds of O’Boyle Park, close to the Model.