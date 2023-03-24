Sligo

Owner of land in Sligo which contains Neolithic monuments is not known to County Council

Cllr Declan Bree

sligochampion

Gerry McLaughlin

Sligo County Council has agreed to take steps to help identify the owner of land that contains Neolithic monuments at Cairns Hill with a view to eventually getting some form of public access.

Sligo County Council Director of Services Dorothy Clarke told the meeting the Council had contacted a senior archaeologist and the OPW in the matter.

