Owner of land in Sligo which contains Neolithic monuments is not known to County Council

Sligo County Council has agreed to take steps to help identify the owner of land that contains Neolithic monuments at Cairns Hill with a view to eventually getting some form of public access.

Sligo County Council Director of Services Dorothy Clarke told the meeting the Council had contacted a senior archaeologist and the OPW in the matter.

The senior archaeologist and the council were not aware of the identity of the owner at this stage.

The National Monument Service would be keen in having access to the site but that was dependent on the owner.

The Director was replying in matters arising from a previous proposal by Councillor Declan Bree asking the Council to seek a meeting with the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Office of Public Works with a view to investigating the possibility of developing public access to the Neolithic monuments located above the Fox’s on Cairns Hill.

In response Cllr Bree said he was surprised that the identity of who owned the land was not known to the Department of Housing as the property had gone to public auction 18 months ago and the Department had put in a bid on the property.

Councillor Sinead Maguire said the Department were outbid for the land.

The meeting agreed that it would be of great benefit to have public access to the monument.