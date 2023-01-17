Overnight snow brings a wintry blast to Sligo

Sligo woke up to a blanket of snow this morning. Overnight and early morning snow showers created hazardous driving conditions in many parts of the county, particularly in rural areas. Main roads were gritted by the council during the night and remain clear. Most schools remain open but some are closed including Rockfield NS in Coolaney.

Some school bus services are not running. More snow showers are expected throughout the day as temperatures will barely rise above freezing.

Met Eireann says today will remain chilly with a mix of sunny spells and wintry showers, generally falling as sleet or snow. Some of the showers may also produce thunder and hail, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees. Light northwesterly breezes, gradually freshening.

Cold tonight with frost and icy stretches developing in many areas. Scattered wintry showers will continue with a further chance of thunder and hail. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees in mainly light to moderate westerly winds, breezy along Atlantic coasts.

Tomorrow will be another day of sunny spells and scattered wintry showers.