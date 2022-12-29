Over 30 patients at Sligo University Hospital are on trolleys awaiting admission

Over 30 patients were waiting on trolleys at Sligo University Hospital on Thursday morning awaiting admission.

Sligo is one of the worst affected hospitals, with a total of 34 patients waiting on trolleys.

Cork University Hospital (79), Letterkenny University Hospital (50), St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny (47), University College Hospital Galway (39) and University Hospital Limerick (96) are the only hospitals with higher numbers of patients waiting on trolleys than Sligo.

There are 631 patients without a bed in Irish hospitals today (Thursday, December 29th.

General Secretary of the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “Our hospitals have never seen this level of activity at this time of year with high levels of overcrowding impacting care in hospitals large and small.

“Our fragile health service is being held together by an exhausted and burnt-out workforce. We know anecdotally that many rosters are depleted due to illness.

"Today over 631 people have been admitted to hospital but are on a trolley in our emergency departments or elsewhere in our hospitals coupled with 690 COVID patients in our hospitals.

"We know that our public health system is not equipped to deal with providing emergency care, COVID care and elective care at the same time. The HSE must outline both locally and nationally what resources they are utilising from the private sector from now until the end of February.

"The health service, both public and private, must work as one.

“Our members are working in situations that are extraordinarily dangerous. There is now a real concern that nurses cannot provide safe care when conditions are so difficult, and rosters so stretched.

“The HSE must do everything that is necessary to protect the physical and mental wellbeing of our nursing workforce at this challenging time.”