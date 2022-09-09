Outbreaks of Covid-19 limiting bed availability at Sligo University Hospital

All available beds are in use at Sligo University Hospital.

The Emergency Department (ED) at Sligo University Hospital continues to be extremely busy with high numbers of people attending the department who need to be admitted to hospital for ongoing treatment.

In addition, there is pressure on bed availability in the hospital due to the number of patients with COVID-19 in the hospital. There are currently three wards affected by outbreaks of COVID-19 which is limiting the availability of beds for patients coming in through the ED.

The hospital acknowledges and apologises for the distress being experienced by patients and their families who are facing long delays.

All available beds are in use. Every effort is being made to discharge patients who are ready to go home so that beds will become available for patients who need to be admitted, at the earliest opportunity.

Information for visitors;

You do not need to make an appointment to visit a patient in the hospital. Up to 2 visitors per patient are welcome between 6pm and 8pm.

COVID-19 outbreak wards

Access for visitors to patients in COVID-19 wards is limited compassionate grounds only and these visits must be pre-arranged by contacting the relevant ward or unit in advance.

Children may not visit the hospital unless agreed in advance, on compassionate grounds, with the ward or unit manager.

Anyone coming to the hospital must follow the public health guidance, including wearing a surgical face mask and performing good hand hygiene regularly.

