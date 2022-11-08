Orla named Sligo’s ‘most inspirational person’

ORLA Kenny from Strandhill has been named Sligo’s Most Inspirational Person at this year’s Gala Retail Inspiration Awards with Virgin Media.

Orla’s extensive and inspirational charity work in the local community earned her the title of Inspirational Person in this year’s awards.

Established four years ago to celebrate individuals who work to create better communities with their selfless acts and inspirational deeds, Gala Retail awarded inspirational people from every county in Ireland, naming county inspirational people who were each gifted €1,000 in Ireland Hotel vouchers.

Orla impressed the judges for her work in the local community and is a worthy winner of the county award for her inspirational efforts.

She identified a need in the community to make the local playground more inclusive to children with additional needs. Due to her job as a physiotherapist, Orla feels passionate about creating equal play opportunities for all children.

In 2021 during a level five lockdown, while home schooling two children and nursing a new baby, Orla organised a fundraiser called ‘Strandhill’s Fittest Family,’ which was a huge success. Local businesses, sports athletes and families all took part in the initiative and Orla raised an outstanding 12,000 euro.

The local community playground now has a disability swing, sensory and musical panels for all children to enjoy and experience together.