Organs donated after Boyle woman’s sudden death changed the lives of three others, Inquest hears

The death,of a Boyle woman over four years ago has helped the lives of three others, a Coroner’s Inquest at Sligo Courthouse was told.

The inquest heard that Amanda O’Dowd (42) of Church View Boyle who passed away on July 9, 2018, had her organs donated so that others might live.

In its verdict, the jury found that Ms O’Dowd died from a heart attack caused by an ingestion of cocaine and a subsequent anoxic brain injury, on July 9 2018 at Sligo University Hospital.

In a rider, the jury added that: “The fact that Amanda donated her organs so that three other people could benefit should be of comfort to her family and that three other people are alive today as a result of her signing an organ donors form- means a part of Amanda lives on today”.

A deposition from Damien Casserly, who is the partner of Amanda’s aunt, Mary Theresa Connolly told the court that on Wednesday July 4 2018, he had finished work and gone to the pub for a couple of drinks.

“After 9pm Amanda O Dowd collected me from the pub and brought me home. She had wanted to talk to me about Michael O’Dowd, her brother who was sleeping rough in the graveyard and she had been there with him before she collected me.

“We were discussing what we could do with Michael and about trying to get him assessed and into hospital.

“Amanda appeared very concerned about her brother. She was sitting at the kitchen table talking to me. I had rung Boyle Garda Station and spoke to Sergeant Peter Lennon looking for advice.

“We then contacted NOW DOC at 20.38pm. We were waiting to hear back from the Doctor in NOW DOC, Carrick-On Shannon and Amanda seemed stressed having to wait for this call.

“While Amanda was sitting down, she appeared upset and tired and had her eyes closed as if she was sleepy.

“She wasn’t talking much and kept looking tired. I made her a coffee and had put food on which she seemed to pick at.

“She then leaned forward with her head and arms on the table and was snoring.

“The snoring became lighter and then stopped. I put my daughter’s nightgown on the kitchen floor and placed Amanda on it in the recovery position. I called Mary Theresa who was in bed upstairs.

“She came down and as soon as Mary saw Amanda, she told me to ring 999.

“I rang 999 at 12.27am and the operator talked me through performing CPR and to keep an eye out as the ambulance was going to be with her shortly.

“The ambulance arrived within minutes and the ambulance personnel took over.

“They were working on Amanda from half an hour to three quarters of an hour before removing her to Sligo hospital.

“We went up to the graveyard to find Michael but he wasn’t there, or he wasn’t in Amanda’s house, so her sister Joanne O’Dowd and I travelled up to the hospital.”

In a deposition, the deceased woman’s sister Joanne O’Dowd told the court that she had rung her sister who told her she was up at Damien and Mary Theresa’s in Silver Roe, Boyle.

“Amanda said she had done something but didn’t want to tell me over the phone. So, she asked me to come up to Damien and Mary Theresa’s. I went up.

“She was trying to explain to me what she had done in relation to our brother Michael and that she had rang NOW-DOC and the Guards as he was sleeping in the graveyard.

“I had known that there was something wrong with Amanda as she was trying to explain she was nodding off at the table.

“At that stage, Damien had to finish explaining to me that they were waiting for NOW-DOC to arrive to have their brother sectioned.

“After this was explained to me, I left the house. Just as I was leaving Amanda said to me “I’m sorry Joanne, I’m sorry.

“I returned home and was just getting into bed when Damien rang me. He told me that he was after calling for an ambulance.

“I said to him “it’s Amanda, isn’t it?’ and he replied ‘yes’. I hung up the phone and went straight to Damien and Mary Theresa’s. The ambulance was there when I arrived.

“I didn’t go into the house but peeked inside. I could see Amanda on the floor, and they were doing compressions on her.”

She added that NOW DOC and some gardai had landed in relation to concerns about their brother Michael.

“When the ambulance was leaving, we were asked if one of us wanted to travel in the ambulance, but I wanted to finish what Amanda had started in relation to Michael and getting him the help he needed to get him to Roscommon as he was sleeping in the graveyard.

“Instead, Damien, the doctor from NOW-DOC and the gardai and I went up to the graveyard to look for Michael, but he wasn’t there. When we couldn’t find him, Damien and I headed straight to the hospital in Sligo.”

In his deposition, Amanda’s father, Brendan O’Dowd told the court that he got a phone call “from his ex-wife Pat at 9am on the Thursday.

“She said to get the family around as Amanda was in Sligo Hospital and was very ill.

“I drove into Boyle and picked up Pat and drove to Sligo Hospital.

“I spoke to a nurse who was minding Amanda and she told me that she was very ill.

“The doctor who was with Amanda took myself, and Pat to a separate family room at the back of the ICU in Sligo Hospital.

“He informed us that there was cocaine and cannabis in her urine sample.

“This sample was taken when she was admitted to Hospital.

“He also stated that the ambulance crew who had taken Amanda to hospital the previous night had tried to resuscitate her.

“The doctor also told us that Amanda was on life support and that they were monitoring her.

“However, she never regained consciousness and died on the morning of July 9 2018”.

Then addressing the court directly Mr O’Dowd said: “Amanda was a wonderful daughter, and her passing has left a hole that will never be filled.”

He thanked the gardai and the other services but said there were questions that “won’t be resolved”.

“But I thank God that I have had such a daughter that has restored life to three other people because of her organ donation and I am so grateful for having such a daughter”.

In a deposition, Sergeant Fergal Flynn said he was on duty on July 9 2018 at Sligo University Hospital.

“I was aware that Amanda O Dowd (42) had just died.

“Her father, Brendan Christopher O Dowd of 2 Droimcatha, Ballinameen, Boyle, Co Roscommon identified her body to me at 3.45pm.

“The following day at 10.30am I identified the body of Amanda O Dowd to Des Horan at Sligo University Hospital”.

A pathologist’s report from Dr Clive Kilgallen said the cause of death was due to “anoxic brain injury which was secondary to cardiac arrest related to cocaine ingestion.”

Coroner Eamon MacGowan told the inquest that the risk of heart problems increase, if cocaine is abused over long periods with higher doses.

He told the jury their verdict was restricted to accident or misadventure. There was very little difference other than misadventure which is an intended act with a fatal outcome.

He asked the jury to return a verdict of misadventure.

The jury retuned that verdict in accordance with the medical evidence.

The Coroner extended his sincere sympathy to the O’Dowd family on the death of their much loved Amanda.

“I acknowledge her generosity with the donation of her organs, and I wish her family all the very best in the future so they can get over this cross.”

Sergeant Derek Butler extended sympathies on behalf of An Garda Síochana and he added that she did a great favour to three other people by donating her organs.