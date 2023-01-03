Organisers of Sligo New Year’s Eve vigil say ‘Palestinian territory being deliberately fragmented’

Members and supporters of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign in Sligo gathered at Hyde Bridge on New Year’s Eve to participate in a vigil to express solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The protesters displayed Palestinian flags and carried placards which read: “End the Siege of Gaza”, “Boycott Israeli Goods”, “Ban E.U. Trade with illegal settlements”, “End U.S. aid to Israel”.

Among those participating were local public representatives including Cllr Gino O’Boyle, Cllr Arthur Gibbons and Cllr Declan Bree, and the President of the Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions, Pat Fallon.

Speaking at the conclusion of the event Cllr O’Boyle said: “The continued human rights abuses being suffered by the Palestinian people and the continued occupation and destruction of Palestinian lands and homes in breach of the Geneva Convention and numerous United Nations resolutions is an affront to all of us who believe in freedom and democracy.

“Civil society in Ireland has an important role to play by supporting the call for an international campaign of boycott, divestment and sanctions against Israel similar to that which helped bring an end to the apartheid regime in South Africa.”

Cllr Arthur Gibbons said: “The Israeli regime is currently engaged in a campaign designed to reduce Palestinian territory to a series of scattered enclaves surrounded by security cordons. A policy that continues to erode the fabric of Palestinian civic authority and socio-economic and cultural life.

“The apartheid policies of Israel are intent on making Palestinian territory so fragmented that is ungovernable. It is now time for the international community to formally recognise the State of Palestine, and I firmly believe that this is something that the Irish Government should be leading on.”

Criticising the failure of the E.U. to ban trade with the illegal Israeli settlements in occupied Palestine, Cllr Declan Bree said: “The European Union has failed to hold Israel accountable. It has failed to speak out for the voiceless and defenceless. Palestinians are terrorised and oppressed by a rogue state that has killed thousands of innocent men, women and children and forced millions to endure a lifetime of misery in refugee camps. In this context it is up to people of conscience in every community to heed Palestinian calls for justice and the right to self determination. Only international pressure can make Israel cease its violations of international law and human rights.

“Expressions of solidarity and the boycotting of Israeli goods can and does make a difference. It lets the Palestinian people know that they are not forgotten and the justice of their cause is recognised. We mourn the thousands of Palestinians killed by the Israeli regime and we recognise that the most powerful action that we can take in their memory is to further organise in support of their struggle for self determination.” he said.