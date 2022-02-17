Orange snow warning issued for Sligo for Friday

An old picture of a man walking his dog at the Back Avenue in Doorly Park. Pic: Donal Hackett.

A status orange snow warning has been issued for County Sligo for Friday as Storm Eunice arrives.

Met Eireann have issued the orange warning for counties Sligo, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon and Mayo on Friday.

The warning comes into place at 3am and will remain in place until 3pm.

Storm Eunice is expected to bring heavy sleet and snow leading to blizzard-like conditions in parts with treacherous driving conditions, warns the Road Safety Authority.

A status red wind warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry on Friday, with coastal flooding likely and strong gusts expected.

A status orange storm warning has been issued for Clare, Galway, Waterford, Wexford, Cork, Kerry, Kildare, Tipperary, Kilkenny, Carlow, Wicklow, Laois, Offaly, Dublin.

A status yellow wind and rain and snow warning is in place for the rest of the country.