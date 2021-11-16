Old water pipes are being replaced in North Sligo

Water pipes are being replaced between the villages of Carney and Drumcliffe.

Irish Water will soon replace ageing mains water pipes between the villages of Carney and Drumcliffe.

In partnership with Sligo County Council, Irish Water will replace 2.6 kilmotres of damaged water main and reduce the high level of leakages in the area. Farrans Construction, working on behalf of Irish Water, will be on site soon with works expected to be complete early in the New Year.

Declan Cawley, Networks Regional Lead with Irish Water, said: “The laying of new polyethylene pipes will stop the loss of treated water underground and give customers in Carney and Coolbeg a more reliable supply.

“Early next year, customers can expect to see the benefits of these works. The replacement of pipes will also deliver efficiencies, including cost savings, by improving the network which in turn will require less maintenance in the future.”

The works are part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme, which has seen €500million invested to reduce leakages across the country up to the end of 2021.

The upgrade along the L3305 will run from Carney Village towards Drumcliffe, in the townland of Coolbeg, and along the public road extending from Carney Village towards Lissadel.

The works will also include the laying of new water service connections from the public water main to customers’ property boundaries. Lead service connections on the public roadway will also be replaced as part of the improvement works.Disruption to customers will be minimised with the areas of work limited to short sections and a stop-go traffic management system will be in place. The works may require some short-term water outages but the project team will ensure that customers are given 48 hours’ notice ahead of any planned interruptions. Irish Water’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates visit www.water.ie/water-supply/supply-and-service-update/