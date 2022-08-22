Old paths reopened at Sligo’s popular Hazelwood forest

Hazelwood Heritage Society (HHS) held a very successful walk in the Alluvial woodland in celebration of National Heritage week.

Everybody met at Hazelwood Ave beside Coillte compound. The walk was guided by Hedda Dick of Coillte Nature, and supported by Beatrice MacDonald of HHS.

Hedda explained that the alluvial woodland that we see today is in essence a wet woodland as opposed to a drier deciduous wood like the wooded area along the shore of Lough Gill.

Over decades native trees and plants had been crowded out by the proliferation of non-native rhododendrons and laurels. These shrubs had been brought from the Himalayas and planted along paths and roadways to enhance the beauty of the area.

The climate in the West of Ireland was less challenging than that of their native home and so they grew vigorously to the point where they had taken over the ground.

Quite a few years ago Coillte commenced a programme to assess, and then eradicate in phases, these giant shrubs. The majority of the area has now been cleared of rhododendrons and the timber shredded on site. Vast areas of brown wood chip were visible with stunted Scots pine here and there. Around the perimeter were some of our native alder, hazel, willow and birch.Here and there one could see lime trees, ancient mature Scots pine and a lot of very old birch trees, as well as one very old and interesting Fir tree which nobody has so far been able to identify.

Because of the clearance of the rhododendrons and laurel it was possible to see the Garavogue river from the bank walk, right up to the remains of the Bank Gate which formed part of the western boundary of the Hazelwood demesne. It is hoped that when the new eastern bridge is built across the river that the rest of the bank walk path will be restored and linked in to Ardaghowen. Along the way Beatrice explained about the Wynne family who had owned Hazelwood estate, and their efforts to drain the bog where they were standing so that trees could be planted. Drainage and the digging of deep channels began about 1721, even before Richard Cassells had started to build Hazelwood House.

Records show that in 1766 200 Dutch alders were planted in the Bog area, as well as 1,000 Sallys, with a further 3,000 Sallys to follow. All these trees do well in wet areas and an acid medium. As well as growing and producing timber they drain the ground in the process.

The reopening of these old paths has created more walking route options for people to enjoy, and already the new path, near the Coillte compoundlinking the back road to the path along the river has become very popular.

Hedda mentioned that some areas will be planted with native trees, probably at the end of the year and there will be a call for volunteers to help out.

“We are grateful to Coillte and all their ground staff for clearing these areas and reopening these lovely walks. This work in ongoing so be mindful of the signs and the sounds of machinery working,” said Beatrice.