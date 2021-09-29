October Informal Music Afternoon takes place this Sunday

The Jamulus Quartet will perform topical pieces by their first violinist Patrick Early.

October’s Informal Music Afternoon takes place at The Model this Sunday afternoon.

It’s the perfect antidote for anyone who might have over-indulged in music of the baroque, or a great programme of music both familiar and new for those of a curious palate, live music, in the Atrium in the Model at 1pm.

These foolish things are a 4 piece band including Siobhan O’Farrell,(vocals), Larry Gallagher, (guitar, songwriter, vocals), Con Schmaucks,(drums), and Martin Moser (trumpet).

Their music is a mixture of new takes on jazz standards, Americana, folk/bluegrass, tight harmonies, and soul.

The Jamulus Quartet will perform topical pieces by their first violinist Patrick Early.

This relatively recent collection of pieces written largely for string quartet could be described as both conventional and contemporary.

Taking familiar devices and directing them often towards unlikely scenarios in terms of tonality and meter. He is noted for the presence of conversation between the voices demonstrating a rich contrapunctal texture often coupled with stretched tonality and asymmetric resolution.

Patrick Early studied as a child at the College of Music Dublin winning many scholarships there. He has Diplomas from Trinity College London, a Master of Arts Degree in Classical String Performance from the University of Limerick and a PhD from the University of Lincoln where he developed amongst other things, audio and motion analysis tools for use in string learning.

He is a seasoned session musician, educator, and music collaborator and has a wide repertoire ranging from the baroque to contemporary jazz and rock. A native of Dublin, he has lived and worked in the West of Ireland since 1981, favouring the harsh and rugged landscape of the west over urban settings where music is made.

His most recent research into overcoming the problem of latency delay in rehearsal during the pandemic gave rise to this work coming together. The collaboration began in June of this year with the quartet meeting over the Jamulus platform to rehearse his new collection of works which have not been performed in public before now.

Patrick will be joined by Jessie Whitehead (violin), Cillian Houston (viola), and Anna Houston (cello)

For those of you who missed last month’s IMA, it is now up on the Model’s YouTube channel.

Under current Government guidelines, seated, distanced events are permitted in The Model’s theatre space.

Advance booking is essential to ensure a safe environment for all patrons, and your e-ticket will be checked upon entry to the building.

Face masks are required during all indoor events, and audience capacity has been reduced to allow for social distancing as per Government guidelines.

Audience members are asked to self-screen before attending and not to attend should they display any Covid symptoms; if they have been diagnosed with a confirmed/suspected case of Covid-19; if they are aware that they are a close contact of someone with a confirmed or suspected case; or if they have been advised by a doctor to self-isolate at this time.

The Model currently operates a one-way system for patrons with the entrance at The Mall door and exit through the Connaughton Road door.

If assistance is required, please notify staff in advance and we will arrange for your entry through the Connaughton Road doors.

Organisers of the Informal Music Afternoon wish to acknowledge assistance from the Arts Council and Sligo County Council

Informal Music Afternoons are produced by Sligo Baroque Orchestra in partnership with The Model.