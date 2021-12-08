Objection from rival store to Lidl’s plan for Tubbercurry

Lidl Ireland has expressed its disappointment that its planning application for a new store in Tubbercurry which was granted by Sligo County Council has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a competitor.

The appeal was made by Surlis’s Supervalu, with a decision due by November 2022.

Lidl Ireland Property Executive, Brian Smyth, commented: “While this delay is disappointing, we strongly believe that the development of this new state-of-the-art store will be a great addition to Tubbercurry and will provide a significant local investment, new jobs, and premium quality food at market leading value to this thriving community.

We look forward to a positive decision from An Bord Pleanála so that we can continue to create employment and offer better value shopping to the people of Tubbercurry.”

The project includes an investment of €6 million in the locality and would create 35 new permanent jobs with the retailer and support 80 more through the construction phase.