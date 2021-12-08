Sligo

Objection from rival store to Lidl’s plan for Tubbercurry

An Bord Pleanala will decide if town gets new supermarket

The planned new Lidl store in Tubbercurry.

By Paul Deering

Lidl Ireland has expressed its disappointment that its planning application for a new store in Tubbercurry which was granted by Sligo County Council has been appealed to An Bord Pleanála by a competitor.

The appeal was made by Surlis’s Supervalu, with a decision due by November 2022.

Lidl Ireland Property Executive, Brian Smyth, commented: “While this delay is disappointing, we strongly believe that the development of this new state-of-the-art store will be a great addition to Tubbercurry and will provide a significant local investment, new jobs, and premium quality food at market leading value to this thriving community.

We look forward to a positive decision from An Bord Pleanála so that we can continue to create employment and offer better value shopping to the people of Tubbercurry.”

The project includes an investment of €6 million in the locality and would create 35 new permanent jobs with the retailer and support 80 more through the construction phase.

