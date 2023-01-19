Noted Sligo historian, author and former County Librarian, John C. McTernan passes away

The death has taken place of well known former County Sligo Librarian, historian author and and genealogist, John C. McTernan passed away suddenly at Sligo University Hospital on Wednesday.

Mr McTernan, from Ard na Veigh, Sligo and formerly of Conway’s Cross, Riverstown was a well-known figure in Sligo and in several publications he chronicled Sligo’s history over several centuries.

Sligo Library has expressed its deep regret at the passing of their former colleague and have offered condolences to his family and friends .

“He will be fondly remembered as a great colleague, for his tireless work to document the history of Sligo and its people, and for his generosity in helping other historians,” it said.

In March 2002, John was the recipient of an Honorary Degree of Master of Arts in a ceremony at St. Angela’s College, the first time the university had conferred such an honour on a student of St. Angela’s.

Mr McTiernan grew up in Drumlaheen, Rivertown and went to Gleann National School in the early 1930s and was described as a very studious pupil. At age 13, John attended the Carmelite College, Castlemartyr, County Cork. History was his favourite subject.

In 1950, he secured the role of Library Assistant in Sligo County Library, working under the watchful aegis of the late Nora Niland. He would remain in the library service for the remainder of his working life.

John gained a Diploma and Fellowship from the Library Association of Ireland, and it was his thesis, a bibliography of the printed and manuscript sources relating to County Sligo, that led to his subsequent publications and lifelong passion for cataloguing the county’s rich history.

He acquired a Diploma in Social and Economic Science from the then University College Galway, in 1957. All the lectures for this three-year course were delivered in the Old Technical School, Quay St., Sligo.

In 1969, John was appointed Chief Librarian to Kilkenny City and County where he spent an enjoyable ten years. Although exiled from his native Sligo, the county, its tradition and its people were never far from his thoughts.

His first publication, in 1965, ‘Historic Sligo’ was a bibliographical introduction to a variety of historically significant references including ‘notable individuals of County Sligo’.

Mr McTernan had an interest in chronicling the people of Sligo which can be seen in his subsequent work: ‘Here’s to their Memory – Profiles of Distinguished Sligonians of Bygone Days.’

In 1979, following the retirement of Nora Niland, Mr McTernan returned to his native Sligo as County Librarian where he remained until his retirement in 1995.

Sligo’s historical past continued to occupy his work and culminated with his impressive and invaluable trilogy of historical publications, ‘Old Sligoe’, ‘In Sligo Long Ago’ and ‘Sligo Miscellany’.

John took an active interest in the County Sligo Heritage and Genealogical Society of which he became secretary in 1966. He was a much sought-after guest lecturer who enthralled both children and adults in his eloquence and wisdom.

His lifelong interest in Gaelic Games would be utilised hand-in-hand with his administrative and library skills at Coolera GAA club and county levels.

Mr McTernan was an honorary member of the Sligo Field Club of which he was President from 1992 to 1994 and he made a significant contribution towards the Diocesan History of Elphin, published in 2000.

Mr McTernan was predeceased by his parents Martin and Mary Helena, brothers Kevin and Jim, nephew Kevin and grandnephew Ben. He is survived by his sister, Sr. Dolores (Mercy Convent, Sligo).

Reposing at Seán Feehily’s Funeral Home, Cartron Cross, Sligo on Friday, January 20th, from 5pm until 6:30pm. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated in the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo on Saturday, January 21st, at 11:30am.