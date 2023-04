The Northwest Memorial Walk is on in Sligo on Sunday.

The Northwest Hospice’s annual Memorial Walk 2023 will take place on Sunday April 23rd in Sligo.

It is taking place at 12pm in Sligo town.

Who will you remember when our community comes together? A family member, friend, neighbour or work colleague?

Register today and order a personalised t-shirt with the name of your loved one on the front.

The walk is open to all who have been bereaved.