Northwest company Avant Money receives Ibec’s KeepWell Mark™ for the third consecutive term

Pictured is HR business partner Adrian Gurn holding the Ibec KeepWell Mark™ trophy, alongside the team at Avant Money outside the Carrick-on-Shannon office.

Carrick-on-Shannon financial services company Avant Money have been accredited with Ibec’s KeepWell Mark. It’s the third consecutive term the company has been awarded the accreditation for their commitment to improving the health and wellbeing of its workforce.

An ongoing and fundamental focus for Avant Money is the welfare of its employees, and the wellness strategy the company strives towards provides a framework which is supportive of everyone’s mental, physical and social wellbeing.

Helen Richardson, Head of Human Resources at Avant Money, said: “It’s a testament to our team that Avant Money is going from strength to strength. For me, a programme focused on the wellbeing of staff is vital, and so, being reaccredited by Ibec with the KeepWell Mark is warmly welcomed.

“Wellness is at the core of everything we do and we are pleased to hold ourselves to the highest standards, and likewise thrilled to have our success as a good employer recognised by Ibec.”

Avant Money continues to demonstrate a strong commitment to wellbeing, and plan to celebrate National Workplace Wellbeing day 28 April. The company has also been exemplified by inclusion in Ibec’s “Leading in Wellbeing Top 100 Companies” index. This is in addition to its engagement with the KeepWell Mark for the third term.