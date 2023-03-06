Sligo

North West artists donate work to Sligo auction to raise funds for blood cancer charity

Gerry Brannigan, (left) SG Education, and Dave Gavin, Art Auction Organising Group, with Dave&rsquo;s painting, &lsquo;Road to Lough na Fooey&rsquo;. Expand
Gerry Brannigan, (left) SG Education, and Dave Gavin, Art Auction Organising Group, with Dave’s painting, ‘Road to Lough na Fooey’.

Wellknown artists from all over the West and North West have rallied to support a charity art auction to raise funds for Multiple Myeloma Ireland, the national charity that supports patients and carers living with multiple myeloma blood cancer.

A large array of their art works will be auctioned on Sunday, 26 March, 2-5pm, in the Sligo Park Hotel.

The art auction is organized by artist Dave Gavin, Colm and Deirdre Brennan and Peigin Doyle of the Multiple Myeloma Support Group Northwest, a regional branch of Multiple Myeloma Ireland.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer of the plasma cells, a type of white blood cell that is part of the body’s immune system. In multiple myeloma the plasma cells become abnormal, multiply uncontrollably and produce a ‘fake’ antibody that has no useful function in fighting illness, damaging the person’s immune system, their bones and other parts of the body.

Multiple Myeloma Ireland is the charitable body that focuses exclusively on supporting patients, families and carers who are dealing with the illness.

“Many high-profile artists are donating their paintings. We are looking forward to having a great selection of artworks for sale on the day and proceeds will go to Multiple Myeloma Ireland and its work,” Dave Gavin, of the organising group, said.

There will be a raffle on the day in support of Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT), which supports cancer patients in the North West region.

Artists who have donated their work and their artworks are being featured regularly on art_of_dave_gavin Facebook and Instagram pages in the build-up to the auction, giving people a chance to see the works that will be on sale. Go to www.Facebook.com/art_of_dave_gavin.

