North Sligo’s Jimmy surpasses his €60k fundraising goal in unique cycle and mountain climb

Jimmy Currid and his fellow cyclists before setting off from Sligo to Croagh Patrick.

Jimmy and his supporters at the top of Croagh Patrick.

Maurgherow’s Jimmy Currid’s birthday venture of cycling from Sligo to Croagh Patrick and climbing the mountain has been a massive success.

Speaking with The Sligo Champion, Jimmy stated that upwards of 100 people took part in the cycle and climb and that as of now he has fundraised €78,000 and rising, and with that he has smashed his original goal of raising €60,000 on his 60th birthday in aid of Sligo Cancer Support Services and North Sligo Athletics Club.

Last Saturday, 17 cyclists took off from Mullens Service Station on the Bundoran Road for a 115km cycle challenge before meeting a large crowd of participants at Croagh Patrick to tackle the mountain.

Young and old alike laced up their hiking boots and made it to the top of the 764 metre tall mountain before heading back to Sligo for a birthday bash and raffle in Drumcliffe.

“Croagh Patrick was something special and we stopped at the top for something to eat sponsored by the Radisson and Chef Joe Shannon,” Jimmy said.

“Coming down was mighty and we nearly could have cycled back to Sligo, it didn’t take it out of us.

“The way the whole thing worked out was great, I never thought it would be so easy.”

Jimmy says the final total of funds raised will not be known for a few weeks, but they could be on track to potentially raise €100,000 for his two causes.

“If we did it again I don’t know how we’d do any better.”

Jimmy’s fundraiser is still available for donations on GoFundMe under the title: Jimmy’s Cycle and Climb.