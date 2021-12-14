North Sligo village’s plea to drivers to slow down

Pupils from Cliffoney National School have conducted a traffic safety survey and have identified several key safety issues in the village.

Councillor Donal Gilroy has requested the 5th and 6th class students from the school be invited to a meeting of the county council to present their findings.

“These students are the leaders of the future and are well able to make a point. I’d like to see them invited here, either in the chamber or downstairs depending on what’s Covid suitable. I think it would be nice for us to take an interest in what they are doing,” he said at a meeting of the Municipal District of Sligo-Drumcliffe on Monday.

“They’ve raised some good statistics. They were provided with a speed gun and surveyed the traffic.

“186 vehicles were checked, the lowest speed in the village was 29mph and the highest was 75mph. 98 cars were over the speed limit which is 52.7%.”

The students have outlined five key points in relation to traffic safety in the area.

The first was in relation to the excessive speeding in the area that their speed gun demonstrated.

Secondly, the green man allowing pedestrians to cross the road was only solid green for six seconds which is a safety concern for those crossing.

They highlighted that there is no footpath along the road to Mullaghmore and this could be a major issue for pedestrians.

The pupils discovered a blind spot at the entrance to Seaview Park that had not been noticed by their teacher.

Finally, the number of cars parked on the footpath around Cliffoney is an issue, however this comes down to no viable alternatives for parking.

Cllr Thomas Healy stated that it is important to get the views of these students as “they might be working in the road department in the future.”

“Having met with residents, safety is a serious thing there,” he said. “There are a lot of lorries and cars coming through and they don’t see a village, children are well aware of the speed and the dangers, it’s important we hear from them.” The issue of cars on footpaths is very “frustrating” and that there is “funding coming for footpaths” that will hopefully address this issue according to Cllr Marie Casserly.

“When restrictions lift a bit more the students would be very welcome,” she said. Cllr Tom Fox added that it is “important to listen to the youth” and commended them for gathering such a large amount of information and statistics.

“We need more awareness on that main road that there is a busy village ahead, it’s a main route and we need cautionary signs because it’s extremely busy and dangerous,” he said. The request for the students to present their findings will be brought to the corporate policy group for consideration.