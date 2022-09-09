North Sligo village to host community meetings to shape its future

A series of community meetings are scheduled to take place over the coming weeks aimed at shaping the area’s future.

They are being hosted by Cliffoney Community Forum which was formed in 2019 and is a voluntary group working to represent collective interests and to secure public funding for local projects and initiatives that enhance the lives of all the residents of our community.

The Cliffoney Community Forum covers the Cliffoney area along the N15 extending from Moneygold in the south to Grellagh in the north, east to Ballintrillick and west to Mullaghmore. The Forum currently supports and assists the activities of various community groups such as the Cliffoney Hall Committee, The Tidy Towns Group and the Cliffoney Environment and Litter Group.

It has had some success in obtaining national and local grant funding to undertake local improvements, but to qualify for larger public funds it needs to create an overall Community Plan for the Cliffoney area.

The community is being invited to create this plan at three forthcoming meetings with views being sought for a vision for the community, what they would like to see happen over the coming years and the priorities for action.

All meetings will be held in the Cliffoney Hall, starting at 7:30pm. Tuesday 13th September; Tuesday 4th October and Tuesday 25th October.