No summer outing took place for Sligo nursing home residents due to staffing issues

While residents expressed satisfaction with conditions at a Sligo nursing home, HIQA inspectors have raised concerns about staffing levels and issues surrounding infection control.

Inspectors found that a summer outing didn’t take place due to staffing levels and an alternative wasn’t organised.

During the unannounced two day inspection at the Mowlam Mursing Home at Ballytivnan, last October it was noted that on some occasions during the inspection, there wasn’t sufficient staff in communal areas to support residents or respond to their needs.

On review of feedback from residents’ meetings, inspectors noted that residents had expressed dissatisfaction in relation to the time taken by staff members’ responding to residents’ needs.

There were 55 residents in the 62 persn capacity home on the days of the inspection.

The centre is a mixed gender facility catering for dependent persons aged 18 years and over, providing long-term residential care, respite, convalescence, dementia and palliative care. Care is provided for people with a range of needs: low, medium, high and maximum dependency. Resident accommodation is over two floors with a lift facility.

In its report, HIQA says that overall, residents stated that they were well cared for and the staff treated them with kindness. Inspectors spent time observing the interactions between staff and found that staff were kind and considerate of resident needs.

The atmosphere in the centre was bustling and a number of residents greeted inspectors and commented positively about the centre.

Many residents’ bedroom were observed to be homely and decorated with personal items such as family photos and pieces of furniture.

Residents reported finding their rooms comfortable and suitable for their needs.

One resident invited inspectors to view their room and stated that they were very happy and comfortable in their own space. The resident had decorated their room with family photographs and a display of birthday cards.

The resident took great pride in showing the inspectors around their room and it was evident that that were content with their accommodation.

Residents were observed taking part in activities throughout the day of the inspection. An activity schedule was displayed and residents were facilitated to engage in activities of their choice. Inspectors were informed that the staffing resource to provide activities had been increased since the last inspection. It was evident to inspectors that the activities co-ordinator knew the residents well and was familiar with what they liked to do and how they preferred to spend their day.

Residents had access to local and national newspapers, televisions and radios in their bedrooms and in the communal areas.

With regard to staffing the inspectors found Inspectors found that on the day of the inspection, staffing levels needed to be reviewed to ensure that there was sufficient staff with the appropriate knowledge and skills to meet the needs of residents.

Inspectors observed that a resident in a shared bedroom did not have privacy curtain around their bed space.

This did not ensure the inspectors that the resident could carry out personal activities in private.

While the majority of the actions in relation to the last inspection had been completed, inspectors noted that the action in relation to the installation of second televisions in shared bedrooms was still in progress and second televisions were not available in some rooms.

Inspectors observed a resident’s continence device was exposed on a number of occasions while the resident was seated in a communal area. This did not support

the resident’s dignity and it was not identified or addressed by staff until it was brought to their attention by inspectors.

The provider had increased activity staff hours following the previous inspection.

However on this inspection, inspectors observed that activities were often interrupted because the activities staff had to attend to other resident needs, such as support with mobilising.

In addition residents had not been able to access community resources and outings, for example, inspectors noted that an outing planned for this summer had not taken place due to staffing issues and an alternative outing had not been organised for residents.

As a result the inspectors found that the current staffing resource did not ensure that residents were able to access meaningful activities in line with their interests and capacities.

The majority of the premises was in a good state of repair and met the needs of the residents, however the layout of some shared bedroom accommodation did not conform with Schedule 6 of the regulations as some residents did not have sufficient space around their bed to have bedside storage or a comfortable chair in which they could sit out.

In addition, the layout of some shared rooms did not ensure that residents could access the ensuite facilities without encroaching on the space surrounding the second resident’s bed space.

The report goes on to say that the registered provider had not ensured effective governance arrangements were in place to ensure the sustainable delivery of safe and effective infection prevention and control and antimicrobial stewardship.

There were no measures in place to improve the quality of antibiotic use within the centre as recommended in the National Standards

For example antibiotic use was not tracked or tended to inform quality improvement initiatives, staff were unaware of the community prescribing guidelines and audits of antibiotic use were not undertaken

The provider had not ensured that results of routine multi-drug resistant bacteria testing done on admission to hospital was communicated to nursing staff in the centre when residents were transferred back from hospital.

This meant that appropriate precautions may not have been put in place to prevent the spread of multi-drug resistant bacteria. Staff and management did not know which residents were carriers of or colonised with multi-drug resistant bacteria.

Inspectors also found that the environment and equipment were not managed in a way that minimised the risk of transmitting a healthcare-associated infection.

The sluice room on the upper ground floor was being used to store the cleaning equipment for that floor, including the trolley, mop handles, mop heads and cleaning cloths. These items were being stored openly, which posed a risk of cross contamination.

A cleaning store on the lower ground floor was cluttered, resulting in staff storing this cleaning trolley beside a waste bin in the nearby sluice room.

Cleaning textiles were washed in the sluice on both days of the inspection.

Mops were observed to be hung to dry from the shelves and racks in the sluice. This arrangement increased the risk of cross contamination.

Items of equipment including shower chairs, bedpans and a commode basin were visibly unclean. This posed a risk of cross contamination.

Some toiletries were being stored in the assisted bathroom. The inspectors were informed that a chlorine solution used for cleaning the centre was not mixed newly each day, which may impact its effectiveness.

In response the nursing homes states that The Healthcre Manager and Person In Charge meet at least weekly to discuss the operation of the nursing home,including a review of staffing and deployment of staff within the centre, with consideration given to the dependencies and needs of residents in each area on both floors.

“We will ensure that the staffing establishment reflects the levels outlined in the Statement of Purpose,” it stated.

During periods when staff are unavailable to work due to sickness leave, or when a post is vacant, every effort will be made to realign the rosters so that another staff member can cover the shift(s), but if that is not possible, agency staff will be booked to replace the absent staff member.

The washing machine that had been used to launder mop heads in the sluice room hasbeen decommissioned and removed.

A daily check list has been implemented in the sluice rooms and cleaning storeroom to ensure that expected standards are monitored and maintained.