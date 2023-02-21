‘No room for racism’ say Sligo participants in Dublin ‘Ireland for All’ rally

Sligo participants at the rally in Dublin last Saturday including Mr Pat Fallon, President of the Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions, Mr Peadar Hopkins of United against Racism, and Cllr Declan Bree.

Trade unionists, community activists and political representatives from Sligo and the North West were among the tens of thousands of people who participated in the ‘Ireland for All’ anti racism demonstration in Dublin on Saturday.

The event was organised by a coalition of over 100 community groups, political parties and unions including the National Women’s Council, SIPTU, Forsa, Unite, the Council for Civil Liberties, the C.W.U. and the Teachers Union of Ireland.

Those who addressed the rally included the veteran Civil Rights activist, Bernadette Devlin McAliskey, singer/songwriter Christy Moore, feminist and academic Ailbhe Smith, Richard Boyd Barrett of People before Profit and Daithí Doolan of Sinn Fein.

Speaking to The Sligo Champion, Mr Pat Fallon, President of the Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions paid tribute to all those who responded to the appeal to mobilise in Dublin for the national demonstration. “We owe a debt of gratitude to all those who responded to the appeal and made the effort to travel to Dublin for the event.

“It has certainly sent out a strong message to the far right, that their campaign of hate and division is not welcome in Ireland.” he said.

“The trade union movement has a proud history of opposing racism, bigotry and sectarianism. Racism has no place in Irish society and Saturday’s rally certainly reinforced that important message.

“Ordinary workers, trade unionists and members of our community are suffering right now, due to a housing, healthcare and a cost of living crisis. However, these multiple crises have been caused by political decisions made by Irish politicians. We cannot allow small numbers of far-right groups to redirect the legitimate anger people feel over the housing and cost of living crisis onto migrants and those fleeing war and persecution.

Mr Peadar Hopkins, of Sligo United against Racism said “Far-right extremists are travelling the country going into communities spreading misinformation and attempting to whip up racial hatred. The more recent roots of the far-right in Ireland go back to an embittered element who lost the referendums on Repeal, Marriage Equality and Divorce. Since then they have searched desperately for a theme to whip up a conservative reaction. Today, racism has become their calling card.

“It is nonsense to suggest that Ireland has no room for refugees. Our crisis is not that we have no room, it’s that we have a crisis of humanity, a crisis of capitalism, a crisis of greed, prejudice and ignorance that needs sorting.

“The far-right are playing on people’s fears to shift the blame for these longstanding issues onto refugees, and that is absolutely wrong. It is the government’s fault. We need to replace this culture of fear and frustration with a culture of empathy.”

Cllr Declan Bree said: “On Saturday we gathered in our capital city and marched for a fairer and more inclusive Ireland. We came together to celebrate that wonderful rich variety and diversity that is Ireland today. And we said we want an Ireland that is welcoming, equal, decent, respectful and kind and an Ireland that provides homes and health services for all.

“Bernadette McAliskey certainly focused peoples minds when she asked the question ‘Which side are you on?’ That question has to be answered by all of us. Because when push comes to shove there are only two sides. You are either on the side of humanity, equal rights and the dignity of every human being, or you are on the side of fascism.

“The far-right in Ireland may be failing on some fronts, and we can celebrate the lack of people that have shown up to their recent demonstrations, but they are dangerous; they are the orchestrators of hate constantly ratcheting up people’s fears and anxieties and deliberately scapegoating minorities.

“We cannot allow them to redirect the legitimate anger people feel over the housing and the cost of living crisis onto migrants and asylum seekers. Hate, lies, and racism are not going to build us houses or provide better health services.” he said.