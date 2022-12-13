No let up yet in big freeze with rural areas of Sligo worst affected

Treacherous, icy grip on this road near the Drum Road, Rathcormack. Pic: Donal Hackett.

The big freeze that has seen day time temperatures sturrgle to get above zero degrees and as low as minus 6 at night is set to continue through to the week-end at least.

Sligo, like the rest of the country has been gripped by freezing conditions which has led to icy conditions on roads and footpaths.

There’s also been freezing fog to contend with since last Thursday.

And, according to Met Eireann there’s going to be no let up in the wintry conditions over the next few days.

A yellow warning for low temperatures and ice remains in place.

Main roads have remained clear where gritting has taken place but black ice has been a significant issue with many secondary routes in a treacherous condition.

There’s been no fall of snow in the county but heavy frosts have lingered particulary in sheltered areas. Estate roads and footpaths have also proven hazardous.

The conditions have seen a steep rise in the numbers of people presenting at Sligo University Hospital with fractures after slips and falls.

The Emergency Department has warned the public to be careful when outside.The vast majority of schools in the county have remained open though Coola Post Primary School was closed on Monday as a result of the weather and poor road conditions.

The school reopened on Tuesday but many buses in the area were not running due to road conditions.

A burst water pipe in Ballisodare on Tuesday morning resulted in a loss of supply to the village and the closure of the local national school. The supply hadn’t returned by the evening.

Met Eireann says it will remain very cold throughout the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low.

Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land.

All scheduled flights are operating as normal from Ireland West Airport but passengers are being advised to check with their airline for the latest information . Many flights in the UK have been cancelled due to ice and falls of snow there.