No funding for pedestrian access or public lighting at Knockbeg in 2023

Due to ecological concerns, there is no funding for pedestrian access and public lighting along Knockbeg in Collooney in 2023.

A recent ecological assessment has identified the presence of giant hogweed and otters along the banks of the Owenmore River, these conditions mean that an environmental impact assessment (EIA) to An Bord Pleanála would be required before any proposed works can go ahead in the area.

For this reason, the Active Travel Team in charge of the proposed development will be re-evaluating the project to see if any alternative plans can be made.

At the latest meeting of Drumcliffe Municipal District, Cllr Thomas Walsh stated that it is vital pedestrian access and public lighting is provided in this area as there are health and safety concerns.

“If a child is killed or someone gets injured, otters and hogweed will be the least of our worries,” he stated.

This is an issue that has been highlighted on a number of occasions with Cllr Walsh stating that it goes against sound logic to grant planning permission for housing developments in this area if there is no safe access being provided to residents.

Cllr Thomas Healy stated he is disappointed with this development and questioned if it would be possible to move the proposed footpath to the other side of the road further away from the river.

“There is a fear we will lose out on funding unless we come up with an alternative solution, can we do a study to look at putting it on the other side of the road,” he asked.

“I don’t think we will run into the same problem we are having with the river. We need to put the pressure on and would changing the criteria help us get it over the line?”

Senior Executive Engineer Declan Noone stated that to carry out an EIA of the area would cost a significant amount of money for a relatively small project and for this reason the council will be investigating alternatives.