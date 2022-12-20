News video aims to inspire people to come visit Sligo

A new marketing campaign aimed at promoting Sligo as a world class place to visit all-year round has been launched by the Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Cllr Michael Clarke on at County Hall.

The campaign supports the Visit pillar of the Sligo: Live Invest Visit brand and will showcase Sligo’s many tourism assets, including outdoor recreation & adventure, archaeology and heritage, culture, creativity and food, the perfect place for a relaxing and energising break.

Cllr. Clarke said: “Sligo is renowned for its dramatic natural landscape, spectacular coastline along the Wild Atlantic Way, rich cultural and heritage tradition and the growing range of impressive visitor attractions in the County.

“Sligo is a welcoming place to our visitors and offers something for everyone from outdoor recreation activities and adventures to the fantastic food offering with a strong emphasis on locally sourced artisan food and drink”.

“As part of this promotional campaign, an outstanding new video has been produced entitled, “Visit Sligo” that showcases Sligo extraordinary beauty and visitor attractions.”

The video was released online via the Sligo: Live Invest Visit social media channels and has received a positive response.

The video includes imagery of many beautiful parts of Sligo including Knocknarea, Streedagh, Easkey, Carrowmore, Lough Gill and features dramatic scenes of Sligo’s wild Atlantic coastline. Other locations featured in the video include, The Model, Drumcliffe Church and Sligo Abbey.

The new video also features some of Sligo’s excellent outdoor activities including surfing, walking trails, golfing and horse riding.

Martin Lydon, Chief Executive of Sligo County Council said: “The new Visit Sligo campaign reflects Sligo’s ambition as a world class place to visit and supports Sligo’s status as a regional growth centre.

“Sligo County Council and its partners continue to support the development of top-class tourism attractions.

“In partnership with Coillte, Sligo County Council has supported the development of the Coolaney National Mountain Bike Centre that features a network of purpose-built trails designed for use by mountain bikes on part of the Ox Mountains.

“Sligo County Council worked with Failte Ireland in developing the National Surf Centre in Strandhill. The centre will open in 2023 providing state of the art facilities to surfers from all over Ireland and as well as international visitors. Sligo County Council and Failte Ireland have also worked together on a number of recent initiatives including the Outdoor Dining Enhancement Investment Scheme that has created an all year round outdoor dining area in Tobergal Lane.”

Future developments in Sligo includes a new civic and cultural amenity called Queen Maeve Square, that will be a multi-use public space to facilitate year-round programmed events, arts and craft fairs and outdoor theatre. The development of Queen Maeve Square is another example of positive collaboration between Fáilte Ireland, Sligo County Council and local stakeholders.

Eva Costello, Manager, Wild Atlantic Way, Fáilte Ireland said that “Fáilte Ireland are delighted to support the Visit Sligo campaign which is rolled out by the Council under the Sligo: Live Invest Visit pillars.

“This Sligo. brand initiative aligns well with Fáilte Ireland’s Keep Discovering marketing campaign that encourages visitors to keep exploring beautiful parts of the country. The Visit Sligo campaign also supports the objectives of the Wild Atlantic Way as offering year-round appeal to visitors particularly those visiting the Northern section of the route.”