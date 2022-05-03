New trial date is set for Garda murder accused

The trial of the man accused of murdering Detective Garda Colm Horkan has been delayed until the autumn.

Stephen Silver (45), of Aughaward, Foxford, Co Mayo, is charged with the murder of a member of An Garda Siochana, namely Gda Horkan (49), acting in the course of his duty knowing that or being reckless as to whether he was a member of An Garda Siochana acting in the course of his duty at Main Street, Castlerea, Co Roscommon on June 17, 2020.

The offence is contrary to common law and provided for by Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1964 and Section 3(1) (A) Section 3(2) and Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1990.

Silver had been due to go on trial at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin on June 15.

However, the trial has been delayed until October 4 after Mr Justice Paul McDermott was told on Friday at a brief hearing at the Central Criminal Court that the prosecution has yet to receive a psychiatric assessment of the accused commissioned from an expert witness.

Michael Delaney SC, for the Director of Public Prosecutions, told the court that the report – which was being compiled by the Clinical Director of the Central Mental Hospital, Dr Harry Kennedy – would not be ready in time for the June trial date.

Setting a new trial date of October 4, Mr Justice McDermott said he was doing so reluctantly but added that if the trial was to proceed then it was important that it would do so “with a clear run”.

The case is to be mentioned again at the Central Criminal Court on May 20.

Silver has been in custody since being remanded after he appeared before a special sitting of Castlerea District Court on June 19 2020.

Colm Horkan was born on 13 December 1970, in Charlestown Co Mayo, the eldest of seven children.

He joined An Garda Síochána on 25th of July 1994 and was stationed in Finglas, Castlerea and Ballaghadereen Stations.