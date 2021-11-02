New Technological University set to transform locality

THE news that GMIT, LYIT and IT Sligo have together been approved for designation as a Technological University as announced by Education Minister Simon Harris TD on Thursday has been widely welcomed. This is an historic day for the three institutes as the eight campuses of the CUA collectively take a step closer to becoming a TU in the region stretching from north Donegal to south Galway, with many of those locations set to become university towns for the first time.

Welcoming Minister Harris’s announcement, the three presidents, Dr Brendan McCormack, President of IT Sligo, Dr Orla Flynn, President of GMIT and Paul Hannigan, President of LYIT, said: “The new TU will transform the educational landscape of our region, building talent, driving innovation, research and development and propelling us onto an international stage.

“Working with stakeholders in the region, cross border and beyond, the new TU will support the needs of enterprises, especially SMEs across the region, though employee education and research, to enhance economic, social and cultural prosperity. It will also deepen collaborative partnerships with national, cross-border and international further and higher education institutions as well as organisations in the public and private sectors. In due course Minister Harris will formally announce the name and designation day of our new Technological University, and thereafter the appointment of the Chairperson and President. “The TU will commence operating as a multi-campus university from designation day”.

Minister Harris said: “ I want to congratulate the Connacht-Ulster Alliance for their work in reaching this landmark day. This is a fantastic day for higher education in the West and North West region, providing for the establishment early next year of a multi-campus university presence across the region, encompassing eight locations in Castlebar, Galway City, Killybegs, Letterfrack, Letterkenny, Mountbellew and Sligo.

“The new TU – our fourth since 2019 and second this year - will now take its rightful place in the higher education landscape in a very important strategic part of the country bordering as it will both the Atlantic and Northern Ireland.

“This new technological university will increase higher education access, drive enhanced regional development and increase opportunities for students, staff, business and enterprise, and local communities.” Welcoming the news, the Presidents of the three Students Union, Dáíre Martin (IT Sligo), Colin Kearney (GMIT) and Adam O’Flaherty (LYIT) said: “This is a momentous occasion for all current and future students of the new Technological University. The Students’ Unions welcome this announcement. The CUASU are proud of the partnership we have built over the past two years and we will continue to work towards a Students’ Union that will always ensure that our members are at the centre of everything we do”.

Also welcoming the news was President of Sligo Chamber, Tara Rogers. She said: “The designation of Technological University status for the North West and West of Ireland by Minister Simon Harris will bring lasting and profound economic and social benefits to the region. The collaboration between IT Sligo, GMIT and LYIT will result in one of the largest multi-campus universities on the island of Ireland, operating from early 2022. “Sligo is now officially a University hub. The new TU designation is a game changer for Sligo and the wider region and Sligo Chamber is delighted to see our long-term support for this project come to fruition. Having a university and third-level institution of scale will provide a level of access to Higher Education that can propel the region forward. The new TU will support economic and social prosperity and help to nurture and sustain talent in our region. It will also have the very welcome knock-on effects of supporting enterprise – our SMEs and small businesses and emerging entrepreneurs – who will benefit from the deeper knowledge pools, research, innovation and resources that a university attracts.” The Connacht-Ulster Alliance (CUA) of IT Sligo, GMIT and formally submitted its application to become a TU in May 2021.