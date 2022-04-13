New supermarket in Coolaney opens Thursday

Fresh Today has opened a supermarket in Coolaney. It’s the latest in an increasing chain of shops and supermarkets operated by Gerry Ellis & Sons Ltd, Cavan.

In 1989 the company opened its first Fresh Today shop in Cavan town selling Fruit & Vegetables. has since expanded to three stores in Longford and others in Athboy, Ballymahon, Ballinamore, Ballyjamesduff, Cavan (two) Carrick, Donaghmeade, Granard, Oldcastle, Trim, Virginia and now Coolaney.

The company is currently managed by Managing Director Michael and Directors Brian and Gerard Ellis.

Michelle and Stephen Ellis, the fifth generation of the Ellis Family, now work in the business along with over 200 staff members and 200 hundred people indirectly in services and suppliers to the company.

Some of the staff have been with the company from the beginning and without their help and support over the years, it would be very hard to continue.

Retail Director, Tomas McWeeney has been with us almost 25 years after starting with us as a young man and going through school and college and returning to us again.

The Cavan stores, won Independent Retailer of the Year in 2013, 2016 and 2017 while Michelle Ellis won Salesperson of the Year in 2012. The compan just opened its 18th store in Cavan and it is hoped to continue expanding these grocery stores and to continue competing with the large discounters and supermarkets.

A spokesperson said they were delighted to get the opportunity to open a Fresh Today supermarket in Coolaney.

The original business was set up by Arthur and Mary Ellis in 1889. They had a retail shop on Broad Road, Arvagh, Co. Cavan.