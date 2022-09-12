New Sligo protest group to press for cost of living measures to help less well off

A new protest group will meet in Sligo this week to campaign in advance of the Budget on September 27th.

The Cost-Of-Living Campaign will launch in the Riverside Hotel at 7.30pm on Thursday and is open to the public.

Explaining his support for the campaign Cllr Declan Bree said: “It is vital that we build a people power movement to tackle the cost-of-living crisis. This government must be forced to look after the majority and will only do so if pushed from below.”

Cllr Arthur Gibbons stated: “Working people can’t make ends meet. They have massive increases in their weekly expenses, but nothing in their wages–we need a campaign like the water charges to force the government into action.”

Cllr Gino O’Boyle said:“For too long the government has allowed big business to profit while ordinary people suffer. This can be stopped but we need as many people as possible to get involved in the Cost-of-Living Campaign.” The Cost-of-Living Coalition says the Budget must contain measures to control costs and raise incomes and benefits for workers, lone parents, pensioners, students, the disabled and unemployed.