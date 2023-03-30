New security system at Ireland West Airport will put an end to 100ml liquid restriction for passengers

The 100ml restriction on liquids whilst passing through security at Ireland West airport will be lifted later this year as a new security system comes on stream.

Funding of €5,000,541 was announced today for Ireland West towards Capital expenditure (CAPEX) projects by the Department of Transport, Tourism & Sport. The funding is provided to support critical Safety and Security Projects under the Regional Airports Programme 2021-2025.

The Programme will support major safety and security related projects this year such as:

Upgrade of the airport’s electrical infrastructure across the entire airport facility; runway end safety area works; new fire tender vehicle; baggage x-ray and security screening systems

Installation of new state of the art central search security equipment.

The announcement was made today by Minister for State with special responsibility for aviation, Minister Jack Chambers T.D. as part of a €17m investment in capital projects for regional airports in Ireland.

In addition to the exchequer funding announced, the airport will invest over €1 million to support the completion of these projects.

One of the key projects in the next phase of security related works, as part of this programme, will be the installation of a new state of the art passenger security screening system later this year. The new security screening system will allow passengers to keep their liquids and electronic devices in their baggage. Implementing this new technology means that the 100ml restriction on liquids whilst passing through security will be lifted also. When completed, the airport will have the latest security technology installed, reducing security screening times and further enhancing the passenger experience when using the airport. These critical safety and security projects are in addition to works already completed over the winter period, which included the resurfacing and upgrading of parts of the airport car park to provide further capacity and improve the experience for customers using our car parks. In addition, upgrade and essential maintenance works are almost complete for the airports upstairs Sláinte Restaurant which plans to reopen before June.

Arthur French, Chairman, Ireland West Airport said ‘We welcome today’s announcement of funding by the Minister Jack Chambers TD, which will assist the airport in undertaking critically important safety and security related projects this year. This funding will support the latest phase of our airport transformation programme aimed at both futureproofing the airport and ensuring our facilities meet the needs of our customers as we prepare for a record summer flight schedule. In particular the introduction of the new state of the art security screening system later this year will make the experience for passengers using the airport an even quicker and more seamless one and we expect this will be received with great enthusiasm and delight by passengers. I wish to thank the Taoiseach, Ministers Ryan and also to our local TD’s and political representatives for their strong support for the airport and the regions it serves’