New respite centre for children in Sligo-Leitrim area is 'vital', says Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh

The procurement process for a new respite service for children with disabilities in the Sligo Leitrim area will begin shortly.

That's according to Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh.

Minister of State with responsibility for Disability, Anne Rabbitte TD, announced that the delivery of nine new Respite Houses for children with disabilities will progress and are included in the HSE 2021 National Service plan, totalling an expenditure of €5.5 million, which was committed to in Budget 2021.

Cllr Walsh said: "CHO 1 has now completed a review of respite needs and has agreed to use the funding available to provide a respite service for children in the Sligo-Leitrim area.

"They will shortly commence the procurement process for the service.

"In the interim, time-related savings will be used to enhance the level of respite being provided through existing respite services for children and adults in Donegal and Sligo.

"They will also procure increased day respite through existing providers."

It is expected the service will come on stream in the first quarter of 2022.

Walsh added: "I welcome that the facility will now progress through the statutory procurement process.

"Respite centres are an invaluable asset to service users, families and providers.

"They offer children the opportunity to have enjoyable experiences and socialise with others whilst carers and siblings have the opportunity to relax and relieve pressures.

"Children and their families have been travelling from Sligo and Leitrim for this service to many other counties for a number of years.

"I am delighted that a new service will now be provided for the children and young people in Sligo Leitrim.

"It is vital there is a respite centre which is accessible to all users, families and providers located in the Sligo, Leitrim area and I look forward to the service starting."