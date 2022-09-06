New Principal & Deputy appointed at St Mary’s College, Ballisodare

Shane Kennedy, Deputy Principal of St Mary's College, Ballisodare and Michael Horkan, Principal of St Mary's College, Ballisodare.

A new Principal and Deputy Principal have been appointed at St Mary’s College, Ballisodare.

Newly appointed Principal, Michael Horkan has served as Deputy Principal for the last four years.

He has taught Woodwork and Technical Graphics in the school for the last twenty-five years. Previous to that he worked in a number of schools in Dublin.

Mr. Horkan is from Charlestown, Co. Mayo.

The new Deputy Principal is Shane Kennedy. Mr. Kennedy is a native of Castlerea and has taught in St Mary’s since 1991.

He has taught history, religion, learning support and in recent years has worked as the school guidance counsellor.

Both men bring a wealth of experience to their new roles. They are well known in the local area and their appointment has been met with a lot of local positivity and goodwill.

It is envisaged that their appointments will strengthen the school’s links with the local community of Ballisodare and the surrounding area.