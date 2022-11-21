New nursing post at North West Hospice

North West Hospice has appointed Jacinta Kelly as its Director of Nursing overseeing specialist palliative care nursing services in the community, in-patient unit and Sligo University Hospital Palliative Care team.

This is a new post for North West Hospice reflecting the increase in complexity and demand for its services in the catchment area of Sligo, Leitrim, South Donegal and West Cavan. This post will be influential at a time when the new National Palliative Care policy which is currently under review will be launched in 2023.

Jacinta has been working for eighteen years in Specialist Palliative Care at North West Hospice starting out as a staff nurse in the in-patient unit, then a Hospital Palliative Care Clinical Nurse Specialist (CNS), moving to work as a Community Palliative Care CNS and later as Community Palliative Care Team Manager. Jacinta then progressed to the role of Assistant Director of Nursing before being appointed as the Director of Nursing at North West Hospice in June 2022.

Jacinta completed her nurse training in Letterkenny General Hospital. She then completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Palliative Care at UCD followed by a Masters in Health Sciences at NUIG. She is a registered nurse tutor having completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Nursing (Education) and for 2 years delivered the Compassionate End of Life Care (CEOL) programme to nursing homes within the local region.

Jacinta said:“It has been a wonderful opportunity to experience so many different roles within the hospice. I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead and develop the nursing and healthcare assistant service at North West Hospice. I look forward to leading the nursing and healthcare assistant service into the future and I am very proud of all of the staff and the care that they provide to patients and families.”