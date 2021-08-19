New N4 road between Collooney and Castlebaldwin expected to open to traffic next week

Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Clr. Paul Taylor planting a tree to create awareness about Men’s Mental Health at the walk, run, cycle in aid of Men’s Mental Health on the new N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin Road on Sunday afternoon in advance of its opening next week. Also included are Nicola O’Connor, Vice Chairperson North West STOP, Aine Cull, North West Stop, Jake O’Connor, Mary Tiernan and Mary Gilmartin, Grasp Life Foundation.

The start of the walk at the walk, run, cycle in aid of Men’s Mental Health on the new N4 Collooney to Castlebaldwin Road on Sunday afternoon organised by Cathaoirleach of Sligo County Council, Paul Taylor. Pics: Carl Brennan.

The opening of the new N4 road between Collooney and Castlebaldwin will be a ‘bittersweet day’ for many, according to one of those involved in the group that has campaigned for an improvement in the route over the last 15 years.

PRO of the N4 Action Group, Bernard Mulhern, says that the opening of the new Type 2 dual carriageway, which will replace the existing road, is a ‘great’ day not just for Sligo, but for the wider North West region.

It was mooted that the new 14-kilometre road would open to traffic for the first time yesterday (Monday) but that has now changed, with the first motorists expected on the road next week according to Sligo County Council.

“We’re delighted with it,” Mr Mulhern, a former inter-county footballer with Sligo, told this newspaper. “We lived on it and I lived on it, we had the group there that lived on that main road and it was notorious, former coroner Des Moran said it was the worst road in Ireland at a lot of his inquests.

“It was a Mail Coach Road in its day for mail coaches and it didn’t widen too much over the decades, it’s too narrow, too many dips and bad bends in it.

“Over the years and decades, there were so many accidents, daily. Unfortunately the cross count doesn’t lie, 31 crosses on a 14 kilometre stretch is just an unbelievable statistic.”

The campaign group first formed some 15 years ago and in the intervening period have continued to highlight the need for significant investment to make the road safer.

While there were various safety measures undertaken on certain sections of the existing route in that time, Bernard says the goal was always to get an entirely new road.

“We got speed reduced, double white lines, trees felled on corners for better visibility and some of the by roads got different tarmac so cars wouldn’t skid coming out on the road. So all of those things contributed to maintaining the existing N4, but our overall objective was to get a new road, Bernard says.

“When we started off, we went up to the Dail and we met Minister for Transport Noel Dempsey and Fred Barry of the NRA.

“The bottom line was, when we teased it out that we wanted to get something done with the road, they said nothing has come to our table, you have to go back to your local county council and that’s where we had to try and start, everyone sitting around the one table and pulling in the one direction. That’s how it started, we had regular meetings, it was tooing and froing, it was 14 or 15 years of a campaign, it was knocked forward, knocked back but we kept it in the limelight.

“It’s 14 kilometres of a type two dual carriageway. It is massive and the benefits of it are going to be enormous. The other side of it is there is was an upgrade of eight kilometres of side road feeding into it before that.”

Through his role as PRO, Bernard was involved in highlighting the issues in local and national media.

One event in particular sticks out in the memory - an ecumenical service held in Castlebaldwin in memory of those who lost their lives along the road.

The event was widely covered by the media, including RTÉ, and ensured the safety issues on the N4 were highlighted at a national level.

“Eileen Magnier and RTE covered the ecumenical service we held out in Tom Hunt’s Garage in Castlebaldwin where we invited members of families from the people who lost their lives, members of An Garda Siochana, ambulance service, fire brigade, priests, deacons, everyone.

“There was a big turnout and it was covered on the 6.1 news, that and the crosses promoted and highlighted it, the crosses went viral and went all over the world.”

Now the time has come for the new road to open for traffic, many have welcomed the news and progress on the project,

However, the opening of the new road will also be a poignant occasion Bernard says.

“It’s going to be a bittersweet day for the families who lost their loved ones, it’s not going to bring them back but hopefully it will give the families some consolation that this new road will at least minimise enormously the risk of accidents and fatalities.

While safety was the primary concern of the N4 Action Group’s plans, Bernard is also cognisant of the many economic benefits the new N4 will deliver for the wider region.

“In the past, different companies used to be interested in coming to Sligo, when they met 31 crosses on the side of the road that wasn’t too encouraging for them to start investing in the North West.

“So they have a road from Carrick on Shannon to Finisklin, which is fit for purpose so it should attract a lot more economically and a lot more industry and definitely through the decades to come it’s a major, major addition. It is the largest investment in infrastructure in the North West ever,”

Indeed, the crosses erected along the old road - representing all of those who lost their lives along the stretch - were a major part in highlighting the dangers of the road, and the necessity to improve it urgently.

Bernard says that those lives lost between Collooney and Castlebaldwin will still be remembered, through the erection of a plaque close to the new road.

“We’re going to have a commemorative plaque or stone placed probably off the roundabout in Castlebaldwin or close to it in memory of those people who were njured and lost their lives.

“We’re going to commemorate them, and hopefully it’ll be in place for the day of the opening.”

An official opening of the road is likely to be held in the coming months.

The project also included the improvement in a number of side roads close to the new route, which will also benefit the local communities.

Some minor works around the new dual carriageway will be completed over the coming period, including a roundabout at Castlebaldwin village and some service crossing close to the Toberbride roundabout, as well as some other items on the local roads in the general vicinity.



