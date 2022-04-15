New MANDATE President to address Sligo 1916 commemoration event

The newly elected President of the MANDATE Trade Union, Ms Denise Curran, will deliver the oration at this year’s Annual 1916 Commemoration ceremony which takes place at the Republican Plot in Sligo cemetery on Easter Sunday at 12 Noon.

Cllr Declan Bree will preside at the event which is being held under the auspices of Independents4Change and People First.

Ms Curran, who was elected President of the MANDATE Trade Union at its annual conference last week is a native of Sligo and has been an

activist for over three decades.

She has served at all levels in the union and has been a member of its

National Executive Committee for over 20 years. She is a member of the

Sligo-Leitrim Council of Trade Unions and has been active in numerous

national campaigns including the Repeal the 8th campaign, and the

Congress of Trade Unions Raise the Roof housing initiative. Most

recently she was a keynote speaker at the ‘Women Leading a New Ireland’ national conference.

Those attending the commemoration ceremony are asked to assemble at Cairns Drive at 11.50. a.m. on Easter Sunday morning.

Meanwhile, Sligo Sinn Féin has announced that MEP Chris MacManus will speak at this year’s Easter Commemoration in Sligo Cemetery on Easter Sunday at 3 p.m. Commemoration spokesperson Blain Feeney said the parade would assemble inside the lower gate and make its way to the Republican Plot where the main ceremony will take place.

Sligo’s Roll of Honour, which includes the names of those who lost their lives in the fight for Irish independence, will be read out. The 1916

Proclamation will also be read along with wreaths being laid. A wreath-laying ceremony will also take place earlier at 12pm in Ballisodare to honour Volunteer Martin Savage.