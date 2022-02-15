New look Lidl store in Cranmore will open this Thursday

How the Lidl store in Cranmore used to look. Pic: Donal Hackett.

After much anticipation, Lidl Ireland has announced the opening of its new-look store in Sligo, Cranmore Road on Thursday 17th February.

The new store creates up to 10 new permanent jobs in addition to the 14 strong team already employed with the previous store. It will also bring an investment of €6 million in the locality.

When doors re-open, customers will be able to shop Lidl’s same range of products in a more spacious layout featuring high ceilings and wide aisles.

In addition to an improved shop floor and layout, the state-of-the-art store will showcase a number of sustainable features including PV panel installation and electric vehicle charging points.

In line with Lidl’s community-focused objectives under its ‘A Better Tomorrow’ Corporate Social Responsibility programme, and to mark the new store opening, the store team at Lidl Sligo, Cranmore Road have chosen the local charity, HavinALaugh, to benefit from a €1,000 donation that will be presented on the day.

Store Manager, Liam Mannion said: “We are delighted to finally open the new store up to the public this Thursday 17th February after being closed for 6 months.

"The team have been working very hard behind the scenes to get the store back up and running and we look forward to our customers seeing our new look store, enjoying the new features and experiencing the same great value they are used to.

"At Lidl, we don’t just bring our customers top quality produce at the best prices in the country, we also strive to provide our customers with the best shopping experience possible. Our new state-of-the-art store will offer our customers in the locality just that with its spacious design and sustainability features throughout.”