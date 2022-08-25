New grouping offering action plan on Sligo’s housing crisis

A number of oncerned citizens have come together to form a group which is attempting to address and end the chronic housing crisis in Sligo.

The Sligo Housing Action Group hosted a public meeting last Thursday afternoon at The Glasshouse in Sligo to outline and voice their ‘Letters to Leo Campaign’ which is calling on the government to implement practical proposal the end the housing crisis, stating that it is now more vital than ever to ‘stand up and be counted’.

The non-profit organisation has outlined ten proposals which they are encouraging members of the public to send to Tánaiste Leo Varadkar:

These include the improvement of the rent to buy scheme and co-ownership scheme, having lower deposits required by banks for mortgages, using compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) and introducing compulsory sales (CSOs) orders on vacant houses, having zero VAT for first time buyers by deferring write-offs after 20-year ownership, a rent cap of 2.5% of the value of a home with tax breaks for smaller landlords, to regenerate our towns with grants to buy and fix vacant buildings and vacant floors over businesses, for local credit unions to begin approving mortgages, funding by corporations as suggested by Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), and to ban out of state speculation on residential properties.

Sligo Housing Action Group member Marie Pereira outlined her experiences with the housing crisis in Sligo with a story relating to trying to find suitable accommodation for herself and her autistic son.

“I started to look around for something suitable but discovered that there wasn’t anything suitable for my son. There wasn’t anything suitable for anybody. The supply was very low and was getting lower. Supply and demand are out of whack, But why? There are empty properties everywhere,” she said.

It was this realisation that led to her and her colleagues hosting a public meeting last October to try and stand up and fight the housing crisis in Sligo.

“We then spent the winter researching and looking for a path out of this mess. We considered modular housing, containers and eco-options such as yurts. We reckoned the best option was to find ways to restore the empty properties and regenerate the parts of Sligo gone to seed. Waste not want not! But how? For a start, set up a crowdfunding page, purchase a property, refurbish with volunteer help and raffle to non-homeowners.”

With a desire to take matters into their own hands the group are now in the process of setting themselves up as a registered charity with the aim of fundraising and restoring derelict properties in Sligo to be used as residential housing.

Marie used an analogy to describe the current housing situation in Sligo. She stated that a number of years ago herself and her son were driving down a narrow road, a car was racing past them at an incredible speed in the opposite direction and without time to react she drove into a ditch and could not get herself out of it. Marie says ‘housing is in the ditch’ and she doesn’t feel the Government is on hand to pull us out.

“Then a local man with a van, a rope, and tow hitch came along and pulled my car out of the ditch in one minute. We are not experts here, but we are citizens putting solutions on the table,” she said.

Karina O’Dowd spoke about the issues she has faced since first entering the rental market in Sligo in 2016.

After first living in Gurteen, herself and her partner moved to Sligo as there was no viable transport available to them into town. She said that during the pandemic her partner lost his job and at that point her income was less than her rent making it very difficult for them to manage.

With the help of family and friends they managed to get by but along with a rising cost of living they found it increasingly stressful and she felt a need to speak out.

“In October, I organised a protest outside City Hall and through that a lot of people reached out to me and I realised there were so many people in similar, or worse off, situations than me.

A number of these people came together to form the Sligo Housing Action Group as they had similar issues and complaints that they wanted addressed.

“As part of our campaign we have collected a few of our own proposals. One of my main ones I believe is they should lower the 10% deposit for a mortgage to 5% because that figure does not include the structural report, the valuation report, the solicitor fees and the fact you may end up having to do house renovations. In the grand scheme of things 5% would be more achievable for families to save,” she said.

“Another is credit unions approving mortgages, there are some that do but Sligo isn’t included in that list. There are a lot of families that would find it easier to go through a credit union rather than a bank to get a loan.

“Another I strongly believe in is to put a 2.5% cap on the valuation of the homes for rent, there are too many landlords out there coming up with figures for houses that don’t go with the standard of the house, you’ve got houses from €800-€1,700 around Sligo, that is not affordable when people have to use their entire income just to afford rent, nowadays it’s not appropriate especially considering the cost of living.”

Alannah Caffrey says that she has been renting in Sligo since 2016 and that she has often been referred to as a ‘unicorn’ because she rents a property in the middle of town at a reasonable rent.

“I’m not interested in owning a property, but I am interested in staying in the one I am in now at the moment. I feel lucky because this group has been contacted by quite a few people to outline real stories of eviction and uncertainty,” she said.

“I joined this group because I live the middle of town and I see all the vacancy and dereliction every time I leave the front door so I know there’s a need for a group like this, I have an interest in community and the spaces we live and the fact that a lot of people can’t find homes or rentals when a lot of the town is empty is just crazy to me.

“I live in town, I see a much higher level of vacancy and dereliction when I go into the street, we’d like to know how we can incentify the owners of these properties to rent out the spaces they have, can we help them access the grants available from government, and put property owners and buyers together to get a fair deal for everyone.

“It seems the limiting factor in people taking jobs is the lack of housing. I’ve heard about staff in the education sector here being unable to find rental properties, and I wonder if it is the same for other big employers in town.”

Alannah outlined that this is a national issue and she has spoken to many people throughout the country who have shared stories of struggling to find suitable accommodation.

“I have a friend who got a job in Kildare recently and won’t take it because she can’t find accommodation, I have another friend who works in Cork and lives in a van in a lay-by out of town because there was nowhere to rent,” she said.

Those interested in learning more should visit the Sligo Housing Action Group on Facebook for more information.