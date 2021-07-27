New Focus Ireland office opens in Sligo

Focus Ireland Launch: Monica McElhinney Fundraising and Marketing, Charity Founder Sr Stan and Mayor of Sligo Arthur Gibbbons. Pat Dennigan, CEO of Focus Ireland, Mary Jameson Project Leader

Focus Ireland Founder and Life President Sr Stan and CEO Pat Dennigan officially launched Focus Ireland’s new Sligo Office on Monday morning at Wine street.

Focus Ireland Sligo has been providing homeless and housing services for the past 14 years, the team in Sligo consist of nine staff which includes one fundraiser.

Services provided include Tenancy Support and Sustainment, Advice and information service, long-term supported accommodation and Short-term supported accommodation.

The new office will provide greater space for the expanding team compared to the charity’s previous base on John Street.

Speaking at the launch of the new office, Focus Ireland President and founder, Sister Stanislaus Kennedy said: “All the staff at Focus Ireland in Sligo and nationwide believe homelessness must not become part of the new normal.

“There needs to be a significant shift away from managing the issue of homelessness towards ending the crisis.

“We strive to play our part in ultimately ending the housing and homelessness crisis and this will be done in partnership with the State, local authorities and our supporters not just here in Sligo but across the country.

“I am proud that every day in 2021 we continue to help people find a home and also prevent families and children from becoming homeless.

“Everyone at Focus Ireland will continue to “fight the good fight.”

Focus Ireland CEO Pat Dennigan said: “As a proud Sligo man it fills me great pride to see how much our services have developed over the last 14 years.

“This fantastic new office is also a tribute to the hard work of those involved with the Focus Ireland. I am proud that Focus Ireland staff nationwide and in Sligo have been working harder than ever to help our service users during the pandemic.

“Since Covid-19 began we have seen a fall in homelessness figures due to restrictions such as an eviction moratorium and a freeze on rents.

“In addition, Focus Ireland has been working successfully with the state, local authorities and the HSE.

“In recent months the eviction ban has been lifted and Focus Ireland has called for this to be reintroduced until all restrictions are lifted.”

The latest homeless figures from the Department of Housing (May 2021) show there are currently 47 adults in emergency accommodations in Sligo and 17 children who are homeless in the Northwest.

There are also 55 men and 28 women who are without a home in the region (Donegal, Sligo, and Leitrim). Services in Sligo prevented 446 households who are homeless or at risk of losing their home in 2020.

During the same year Focus Ireland have also helped 21 households in Sligo to move out of homelessness with the support of the state and local authorities.

Meanwhile, Focus Ireland and Bord Gáis Energy are calling on members of the public, business leaders and companies across Sligo to sleep out for one night on Friday October 15th – to help raise funds for vital homelessness services.

To register to take part in a sleep out and for more information please visit Shine A Light 2021 (focusireland.ie).

Also, Focus Ireland will be holding a special “Stand Up To Homelessness” event on August 7th and are inviting people to sign up to a paddle board event from the Garavogue River onto Lough Gill.

This a challenge, not a race and is suitable for all ages and will help raise vital funds for the vital work of Focus Ireland in the Northwest.

William Britton and his instructors from North West Adventure Tours will kit people up and provide an extensive lesson before taking them to the water for the paddle.

Upon finishing the event, challengers are invited back to the new Ripples Café for some hot drinks and treats to celebrate.



