New Director’s vision for The Dock

Taking over the role of Director in a busy arts centre would be a challenge at the best of times. Taking over as a venue emerges from 18 months of closure and all the challenges that has presented could be seen an even more onerous task.

Or it could be seen as a superb opportunity to bring live music, theatre, comedy dance and stunning visual art back to the community after almost two years.

The latter is certainly the view taken by Ruth Carroll the new Director of The Dock in Carrick on Shannon who stepped into her new role at the beginning of September.

Arriving in Carrick after over 20 years working at the Royal Hibernian Academy in Dublin, Ruth has a peerless CV when it comes to the business of curating and mediating exceptional art exhibitions and designing education and access programmes to make cultural activities accessible to everyone.

Bringing her extensive experience and positive energy to The Dock’s broad artistic programme Ruth views her new role as an excellent opportunity to grow and build on The Dock’s already very high reputation within the county and region. To this end she is planning a series of exciting exhibitions, performances and showcase events that will bring both the immediate community of Carrick on Shannon and the wider communities of the surrounding area together to celebrate creatively throughout 2022.

Speaking about her arrival in Leitrim and her plans for The Dock Ruth said: “The Dock is one of the most highly regarded centres of artistic excellence in the country and is widely respected as a place of community, warmth and an exceptional programme of artistic experiences for all. I’m really excited to work with the excellent team, to get The Dock fully re-open and welcome people back after a long period of closure.

“There are massive opportunities ahead and looking forward to embracing the possibilities of the next year, whilst welcoming old and new audiences back to The Dock.”

The Back at The Dock series of small scale outdoor live performances has just finished, and it was a resounding success with sold out performances filled with happy audiences attending over eight weekends. The intention is to bring more live performances back and to up the scale in terms of capacity and frequency.

The Dock will reopen fully in 2022 with a vibrant and inclusive programme that will include something for everyone to participate in and enjoy. The venue has added a new covered outdoor performance space to the venue, and this will allow them to programme an even more diverse and frequent number of community events.

The galleries are open to the public now and the current exhibition of work by artists Jackie McKenna, Bassam Al Sabah and Atoosa Pour Hoisseini can be viewed from Tuesday to Saturday between 11am and 5pm.

It’s a wonderful show and well worth a visit. Admission is free. You can keep up to date on all of The Dock’s activities on www.thedock.ie. Don’t forget to follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter for regular updates.