New bus service helping cancer patients get to and from St Luke’s

Sligo Cancer Support Centre and ClASP come together to buy a new 12-seater Mercedes bus to bring cancer patients from the North west to Dublin

(L-R), Brigid Kerrigan, Manager, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Con Lee, Board Member, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Eamon Haran Clasp, Eoin McGuinness, Colm Burns Commercial.
Con Lee, Board Member, Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

(L-R), Brigid Kerrigan, Manager, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Con Lee, Board Member, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Eamon Haran Clasp, Eoin McGuinness, Colm Burns Commercial.

(L-R), Brigid Kerrigan, Manager, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Con Lee, Board Member, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Eamon Haran Clasp, Eoin McGuinness, Colm Burns Commercial.

Con Lee, Board Member, Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

Con Lee, Board Member, Sligo Cancer Support Centre.

(L-R), Brigid Kerrigan, Manager, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Con Lee, Board Member, Sligo Cancer Support Centre, Eamon Haran Clasp, Eoin McGuinness, Colm Burns Commercial.

sligochampion

Two leading Sligo charities have teamed up to provide a new bus service taking cancer patients from the northwest to their appointments at a Dublin hospital.

The charities purchased a brand-new 12-seater Mercedes Sprinter wheelchair-accessible bus specifically for the new route, which Bridget Kerrigan, General Manager of the Sligo Cancer Support Centre (SCSC), said that is available in its first phase to northwest residents requiring treatment at St Luke’s Hospital, a specialist facility in Rathgar, Dublin 4.

“Anyone travelling from this part of the country to Dublin for radium treatment at St Luke’s, they would go on Monday and come back on Friday. Patients will stay in the lodge in St Luke’s, have their five-day radium treatments, come home at the weekend and go back up again on a Monday,” Bridget told The Sligo Champion last week, adding that would-be passengers are encouraged to book in advance through SCSC ahead of the official launch on November 1.

