New bus service helping cancer patients get to and from St Luke’s

Two leading Sligo charities have teamed up to provide a new bus service taking cancer patients from the northwest to their appointments at a Dublin hospital.

The charities purchased a brand-new 12-seater Mercedes Sprinter wheelchair-accessible bus specifically for the new route, which Bridget Kerrigan, General Manager of the Sligo Cancer Support Centre (SCSC), said that is available in its first phase to northwest residents requiring treatment at St Luke’s Hospital, a specialist facility in Rathgar, Dublin 4.

“Anyone travelling from this part of the country to Dublin for radium treatment at St Luke’s, they would go on Monday and come back on Friday. Patients will stay in the lodge in St Luke’s, have their five-day radium treatments, come home at the weekend and go back up again on a Monday,” Bridget told The Sligo Champion last week, adding that would-be passengers are encouraged to book in advance through SCSC ahead of the official launch on November 1.

“On average most people would have to make that trip – depending on their own cancer and their individual treatment plan – between five and seven weeks in a row.

“As the treatment goes on, people struggle with tiredness and some of the side-effects of the treatment. Before this, patients would have been using public transport. It’s hard when you’re going through treatment and your immune system is depleted, and on top of that you have to use the bus or train, or a family member has to bring you.”

The project originated after Eamonn Haran, the manager of the Community of Lough Arrow Social Project (CLASP), with support from SCSC, successfully applied for partial funding from the Department of Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs, through the CLAR grant.

“CLAR is a targeted initiative for rural areas that have been depopulated,” Eamonn said in conversation with The Champion. “Part of that is supporting volunteers in getting people with mobility issues to cancer services, as well as other residential services, like respite care for Alzheimer’s patients. We applied for funding and got joint letters of support from Bridget at SCSC, who recognised the need for the service. In the end, it was 90 percent funded but we had to come up with the extra 10 percent.”

The funding shortfall was bridged by the efforts of three Sligo GAA clubs – St Michael’s, Geevagh and Eastern Harps – who defied the apocalyptic gloom of the first lockdown in March and April last year to organise a number of virtual fundraising events, including a 24-hour walk, soapbox derby races and Gaelic football soloing competitions. The total sum raised was an astonishing €24,000.

“Ten percent was a significant amount for a company like us. We didn’t go looking for it. We don’t fundraise because we don’t want to be in competition with other fundraisers in the area,” said Eamonn.

“The three GAA clubs really helped us out. A lot of people went out of their way to raise that money. There were guys from all around the world – in Sydney and San Francisco – getting involved.”

Patients based in the northwest have been without a direct service to Dublin hospitals for around 15 years, Bridget explained. Until now, natives of Sligo, Roscommon, Leitrim and south Donegal who require cancer treatment have been forced to travel to Cavan Town to link up with a Dublin-bound bus.

“It’s a great boost for people as it’s not just Sligo that we’re going to cover, it’s the entire northwest. When the bus is enroute from Sligo via Boyle and Carrick-on-Shannon, people in Leitrim can link in, as can people in Sligo and south Donegal,” she said.

“The official launch date of the bus is November 1 and I’ve already been in touch with the primary care centres and with the transport authority in St Luke’s. They know the patients from the northwest of Ireland through their consultants, so they would be able to identify them.

“I’m very mindful of the fact that it will take time before people know the service is there – so we’ll work on that and intend to spend our energy linking in with other stakeholders who will benefit from the service.

“It takes a lot of pressure off people too, from not having to drive through the city, to not having to ask relatives to bring you up. It takes all that out of the equation. It’s another help for patients.”

More than just lightening the physical and mental load, Bridget believes the bus will provide welcome financial relief for cancer patients as well.

“Cancer can have serious financial implications for people. If you get a diagnosis and have to stop work and are unable to earn an income, it becomes expensive, so that’s something else the bus will help alleviate for people,” she added.

Financial pressure is something Bridget can relate to as SCSC’s general manager. The group, which offers a host of other services including counselling and bereavement workshops as well as reflexology and yoga, relies on the public for 85 percent of its funding and must make up a €200,000 budget shortfall every year, with the bus potentially adding significantly to that burden. “On the day the bus is taking cancer patients to Dublin for us, SCSC has to take the running costs for that day, so there is a possibility that this could add an extra €50,000 a year to our budget,” she said.

“Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust (SHOUT) support us very well every year, and we also get some money from the Irish Cancer Society and from the HSE, but the balance we have to raise from the community every year. We’re not for profit so it’s very important that the community are behind us.

“We have other initiatives coming up, like ‘Growvember’, in which men are asked to grow their hair and beard throughout November. And we have the 500 Club in which members can donate 10 euro a month by standing order. We’re forever trying to expand the services we offer, whether that’s in Sligo Town or at our centre in Tubbercurry.”

CLASP, which runs a large meals on wheels service, is also feeling the financial pinch.

“We have about 30 staff and a large meals-on-wheels service with which we distribute around 150 meals a day. Since Covid that service has got even busier. We do a rural transport service and active age club. But through government policies and everything else, we’re like a social enterprise so we have to generate income to keep the show on the road.” The Sligo Cancer Support Centre is a free service available to anyone with a cancer diagnosis across the county. For information or to give a donation, contact info@sligocancersupportcentre.ie.