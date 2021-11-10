New audio tour at Drumcliffe Church where WB Yeats is buried

Drumcliffe Church Tourism Development is holding a free open day at Drumcliffe Church in north Sligo. on Saturday13th November between 11am and 3pm. Visitors from the local community and further afield are invited to test out the new “Discover Drumcliffe” audio tour. The tour lasts around 30 minutes and will begin by taking people back in time to the foundation of the monastery by St Columba in 574AD. No tour would be complete without mentioning W.B. Yeats, the famous poet laureate who is buried in the adjacent graveyard.. The tour also takes in some unusual points of interest around the church building. Come and Discover Drumcliffe.